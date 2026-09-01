ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Warns Of New TerminalFix Attack Using Fake CAPTCHAs To Hack Windows Systems

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Hyderabad: Microsoft Threat Intelligence, the tech giant's cybersecurity wing, has revealed details of a new cyberattack technique called TerminalFix, which tricks users into running harmful commands on their computers through Windows Terminal or PowerShell. According to Microsoft's cybersecurity researchers Sagar Patil, Suriyaraj Natarajan, and Parasharan Raghavan, TerminalFix is a variant of an older attack method known as ClickFix. While older ClickFix attacks targeted the Windows Run dialogue box, this new version pushes victims towards Windows Terminal or PowerShell instead, allowing attackers to run more complex, multi-step commands. How does the attack happen? The attack begins on websites that have already been compromised by hackers. These sites display fake Cloudflare CAPTCHA verification pages, encouraging visitors to copy and run a malicious command without realising the danger.