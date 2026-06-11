ETV Bharat / technology

Telegram Launches A Dedicated Apple Watch App With Full Messaging, Voice Notes, and Location Sharing

Using Telegram on Apple Watch requires a one-time setup by scanning a QR code in the iPhone app. ( Image Credit: X/@durov )

Hyderabad: Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging and social media platform, has officially launched a native app for Apple Watch. This brings a full messaging experience to the wrist for millions of users on Apple's wearable platform, watchOS. The launch was personally confirmed by Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov via an X post.

The arrival of a dedicated watchOS app is a long-awaited development for Telegram's Apple Watch user base, who had previously relied on unreliable third-party solutions that offered a limited experience. Notably, Telegram did not mention the feature in its App Store release notes, yet the update has begun rolling out to users in available regions.

A second attempt done right

This is not the first time that Telegram is attempting onto Apple Watch. The company launched a watchOS app in 2025, but it was discontinued shortly after release. The new app is described as significantly more mature and feature-rich than its predecessor, representing a more committed push onto the platform.

What can be done using this app?