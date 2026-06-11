Telegram Launches A Dedicated Apple Watch App With Full Messaging, Voice Notes, and Location Sharing
Telegram launches a fully native Apple Watch app, enabling users to send messages, listen to voice notes, view GIFs, and share location from Apple Watch.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging and social media platform, has officially launched a native app for Apple Watch. This brings a full messaging experience to the wrist for millions of users on Apple's wearable platform, watchOS. The launch was personally confirmed by Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov via an X post.
The arrival of a dedicated watchOS app is a long-awaited development for Telegram's Apple Watch user base, who had previously relied on unreliable third-party solutions that offered a limited experience. Notably, Telegram did not mention the feature in its App Store release notes, yet the update has begun rolling out to users in available regions.
⌚️ A fully native Telegram app for Apple Watch is out. pic.twitter.com/3wSr5igssE— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 9, 2026
A second attempt done right
This is not the first time that Telegram is attempting onto Apple Watch. The company launched a watchOS app in 2025, but it was discontinued shortly after release. The new app is described as significantly more mature and feature-rich than its predecessor, representing a more committed push onto the platform.
What can be done using this app?
The app offers a comprehensive set of features rather than a simple notification mirror. Users can browse their chat list, send and receive text messages, listen to voice notes, view stickers and GIFs, play videos, and share their location, all from the Apple Watch directly.
How to set it up
A one-time setup process is only required to get started with the Telegram app on Apple Watch. Users must open the Telegram app on their paired iPhone and scan a QR code, a process similar to logging into Telegram Web or the desktop client. Those with a Cloud Password enabled on their account will also need to complete that additional verification step before gaining access.
Once set up, the full Telegram experience becomes available on the watch without needing to return to the iPhone.
A more capable wearable
The launch positions Apple Watch as a more self-sufficient messaging device for Telegram's user base. Rather than simply relaying notifications from the paired iPhone, the app functions as a standalone messaging client on the wrist, which is a meaningful upgrade for users who want to stay connected without reaching for their phone.