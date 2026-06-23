ETV Bharat / technology

Telegram Is Back In Operation As Government Lifts Temporary Ban Post NEET Re-Exam

New Delhi: Telegram has become operational for some users in India, as the temporary ban on the messaging application came to an end on June 22, 2026. The app was unavailable on the app stores in the early hours of June 23 but has since returned to the Google Play Store for Android users. Full nationwide operations are expected to resume today, along with a return to the Apple App Store, as the government seemingly has no intention of extending the ban. However, Telegram’s message-editing feature will remain disabled until June 30.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had restricted access to the Telegram app in India until June 22, 2026. The temporary ban was imposed on the recommendations from the National Testing Agency ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21. A separate order from the ministry had directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature until June 30.

The NTA stated that the measures were taken “in the interest of public order”, citing the organised misuse of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates during the re-examination. It further explained that the editing feature had been exploited to fabricate alleged “paper leak” evidence by altering older messages and inserting examination papers after the tests were conducted, while retaining the original timestamps.