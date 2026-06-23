Telegram Is Back In Operation As Government Lifts Temporary Ban Post NEET Re-Exam
Telegram resumed operations in India on June 22, 2026, after a temporary exam-related ban. The message-editing feature will return on June 30.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Telegram has become operational for some users in India, as the temporary ban on the messaging application came to an end on June 22, 2026. The app was unavailable on the app stores in the early hours of June 23 but has since returned to the Google Play Store for Android users. Full nationwide operations are expected to resume today, along with a return to the Apple App Store, as the government seemingly has no intention of extending the ban. However, Telegram’s message-editing feature will remain disabled until June 30.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had restricted access to the Telegram app in India until June 22, 2026. The temporary ban was imposed on the recommendations from the National Testing Agency ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21. A separate order from the ministry had directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature until June 30.
The NTA stated that the measures were taken “in the interest of public order”, citing the organised misuse of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates during the re-examination. It further explained that the editing feature had been exploited to fabricate alleged “paper leak” evidence by altering older messages and inserting examination papers after the tests were conducted, while retaining the original timestamps.
Telegram CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov opposed the temporary ban, claiming the decision punished over 150 million ordinary Telegram users while people responsible for the paper leak moved to other platforms. Telegram also challenged the ban in the Delhi High Court.
The court, however, upheld the central government's directive, holding the decision as "not disproportionate". Dismissing the petition filed by Telegram FZ LLC challenging the MeitY blocking order, a single-judge Bench of Justice Tejas Karia held that the temporary suspension of the messaging platform till June 22 and disabling of its message-editing feature till June 30 were justified in the circumstances surrounding the nationwide medical entrance examination.
While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Tejas Karia said that the centre's order is "least restrictive" and that the government is empowered to direct the blocking of access to Telegram. The court ruled that the government had strictly followed the procedure prescribed under law while invoking emergency blocking powers and that the restrictions satisfied the test of proportionality.