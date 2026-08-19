Telegram Applies For .gram Domain, To Allow Prompt-Based Websites Creation
Telegram, the cloud-based instant messaging and file sharing platform, has applied for .gram domain, allowing users to create interactive websites using prompts.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telegram has applied for the .gram domain zone. Pavel Durov, the founder and chief executive of the instant messaging service, announced the development via his X handle. With the help of the .gram domain, users could create personalised web addresses and interactive websites directly via Telegram.
In the X post, Durov said the proposal is currently under evaluation by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Once it's approved, Telegram users could access the second-level domains in the format "yourname.gram". Durov said the initiative is likely to make these domains available to its one billion-user base.
Telegram has applied for the .gram domain zone.— Pavel Durov (@durov) August 18, 2026
If the application is approved by ICANN, a billion Telegram users could get their own second-level domains — yourname.gram.
Users would be able to set up their interactive websites hosted by Telegram — with one prompt ✨
What could Telegram's domain offer?
According to Durov, Telegram users would be able to create interactive websites hosted by the platform using a single prompt. This could allow people to make a web presence without separately arranging website hosting or using traditional website-building platforms.
The proposed domain could be used to create personal pages, creator profiles, communities, and other interactive online experiences.
get ready for— Steve Li (@st3v3li) August 18, 2026
pro.gram
dia.gram
holo.gram
kilo.gram pic.twitter.com/8C7dK9DuYh
Following the announcement, X users quickly reacted with humour. One user joked, "Get ready for pro.gram, dia.gram, holo.gram, and kilo.gram", while another commented on reserving variations like, "I'm booking these two! sic 5.gram and five.gram". Others questioned the scope of the app, asking if Telegram would control the entirety of the .gram.
ICANN approval pending
It is worth noting that the .gram domain is not available for registration yet. The domain application needs to be approved under the ICANN approval process before Telegram can introduce the domain zone. This means that the platform will confirm the release of the .gram domain once the approval is done.
I'm booking these two! 😎— The Last Cypherpunk 🏴☠️🇵🇱🇺🇲 (@Cyberiusz) August 18, 2026
5.gram
five.gram pic.twitter.com/XZm5yEh4IQ
Moreover, Telegram is yet to reveal details about the domain, regarding eligibility requirements, potential registration or how domain ownership would work once Telegram's domain is approved.
What changes for users?
Once the .gram domain proposal is approved by ICANN, Telegram would move beyond messaging and file sharing, providing users a simple way to create web-based identities. This would allow users to build and host interactive websites via prompts, making website creation highly accessible even for those without technical expertise.