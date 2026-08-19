ETV Bharat / technology

Telegram Applies For .gram Domain, To Allow Prompt-Based Websites Creation

Hyderabad: Telegram has applied for the .gram domain zone. Pavel Durov, the founder and chief executive of the instant messaging service, announced the development via his X handle. With the help of the .gram domain, users could create personalised web addresses and interactive websites directly via Telegram.

In the X post, Durov said the proposal is currently under evaluation by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Once it's approved, Telegram users could access the second-level domains in the format "yourname.gram". Durov said the initiative is likely to make these domains available to its one billion-user base.

What could Telegram's domain offer?

According to Durov, Telegram users would be able to create interactive websites hosted by the platform using a single prompt. This could allow people to make a web presence without separately arranging website hosting or using traditional website-building platforms.

The proposed domain could be used to create personal pages, creator profiles, communities, and other interactive online experiences.