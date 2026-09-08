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Telegram Down: Users Across India, US, Singapore Report Disruptions

Telegram, the cloud-based messaging app, is facing disruptions across countries such as India, the US, and Singapore.

Telegram Down: Users Across India, US, Singapore Report Disruptions
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Telegram, a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app, is facing an outage on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in the morning. According to Downdetector, a website that shows live status and outage updates, highlights that outage reports surged to 851 at 8:11 AM in India.

The outage tracker also shows that in the United States (US), 280 users reported problems with Telegram, peaking at 8:05 AM.

On the other hand, users in Singapore are the most affected, with more than 4,000 disruption reports at 8:06 AM.

Telegram Down: Users Across India, US, Singapore Report Disruptions
Screenshot of Telegram's outage in India (Image Credit: Downdetector)

At this moment, Telegram users took to X to highlight the same. One user posted, "Telegram down beacuse

@pp_privatejet active on telegram? haha"; another said, "Telegram seems to be down right now. Messages aren’t loading properly and the app is stuck on “Updating…”. Looks like there might be a temporary outage affecting Telegram users.

Is Telegram down for everyone or just me?"

A user, frustrated and annoyed with the outage, wrote, "Is telegram down only for me or it's sucks today overall ?"

According to Straits Times, a popular Singapore-based news publication, Telegram services seem to be gradually resuming. To check this, ETV Bharat also checked the platform, and it was working properly.

Until the writing of this article, an official statement regarding the outage has not been released.

Before today's outage, Telegram has experienced several technical disruptions. On the 20th of last month, the platform faced a minor server issue that caused an outage lasting nearly 31 minutes.

The Pavel Durov-run messaging app was briefly banned in India for a week from June 16-22 due to a government mandate regarding NEET Re-exams.

Moreover, in 2024, Telegram faced a massive worldwide disruption that left users unable to send or receive messages, load media, or join channels for several hours, which mainly affected users in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Also Read: Telegram Applies For .gram Domain, May Allow Users To Create And Host Websites

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TELEGRAM DOWN SEPTEMBER 2026
TELEGRAM DOWN IN INDIA
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