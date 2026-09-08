ETV Bharat / technology

Telegram Down: Users Across India, US, Singapore Report Disruptions

Hyderabad: Telegram, a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app, is facing an outage on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in the morning. According to Downdetector, a website that shows live status and outage updates, highlights that outage reports surged to 851 at 8:11 AM in India.

The outage tracker also shows that in the United States (US), 280 users reported problems with Telegram, peaking at 8:05 AM.

On the other hand, users in Singapore are the most affected, with more than 4,000 disruption reports at 8:06 AM.

Screenshot of Telegram's outage in India (Image Credit: Downdetector)

At this moment, Telegram users took to X to highlight the same. One user posted, "Telegram down beacuse

@pp_privatejet active on telegram? haha"; another said, "Telegram seems to be down right now. Messages aren’t loading properly and the app is stuck on “Updating…”. Looks like there might be a temporary outage affecting Telegram users.