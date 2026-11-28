Telegram CEO Warns iPhone Users To Update Now As Older iOS Versions Can Be Hacked Through A Website
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has warned that iPhones running older iOS versions can be hacked just by opening a website. Users are advised to update.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telegram's chief executive officer (CEO) Pavel Durov has warned iPhone users to update their phones at once. He says that iPhones running old iOS software can be hacked just by opening a website. He shared the warning on X on Friday, November 27, 2026.
Durov said users on older versions are being targeted by hackers on a large scale. Telegram is now sending a special in-app alert to all users who still run old software.
Hacked by opening one website
Durov said that even slightly outdated software puts all of a user's private data at risk. Hackers are so active that simply opening an unknown or malicious website can be enough to take over a phone. However, he did not say what technical fault is behind the attack. He also did not say how many phones have been affected, or which old versions are being hacked.
🚨 iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale. If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Just opening a website can be enough to get you hacked. We're sending this warning to all our users on older iOS versions: https://t.co/k2BKf5N5ua— Pavel Durov (@durov) November 27, 2026
Earlier warnings
This is not the first warning of its kind. In April, Apple admitted it had released fixes to stop attacks on older iPhones through harmful websites.
On November 6, 2026, crypto wallet firm Trust Wallet also warned its users, stating that dangerous websites could steal wallet data straight from iPhones with old iOS, even when the wallet app itself had no flaws.
How to stay safe?
The easiest way to protect themselves is to update their phone right away. Telegram's notice gives the same advice, and so does Apple.
Here are the steps to update to the latest iOS version:
Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.
Step 2: Tap General.
Step 3: Go to Software Update and install the latest update.
The update a user receives will depend on their phone's model. Apple's latest software is iOS 27.2.1. For older models such as the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, Apple released a separate iOS 18 security update on November 9, 2026.