ETV Bharat / technology

Telegram CEO Warns iPhone Users To Update Now As Older iOS Versions Can Be Hacked Through A Website

Hyderabad: Telegram's chief executive officer (CEO) Pavel Durov has warned iPhone users to update their phones at once. He says that iPhones running old iOS software can be hacked just by opening a website. He shared the warning on X on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Durov said users on older versions are being targeted by hackers on a large scale. Telegram is now sending a special in-app alert to all users who still run old software.

Hacked by opening one website

Durov said that even slightly outdated software puts all of a user's private data at risk. Hackers are so active that simply opening an unknown or malicious website can be enough to take over a phone. However, he did not say what technical fault is behind the attack. He also did not say how many phones have been affected, or which old versions are being hacked.

Earlier warnings

This is not the first warning of its kind. In April, Apple admitted it had released fixes to stop attacks on older iPhones through harmful websites.

On November 6, 2026, crypto wallet firm Trust Wallet also warned its users, stating that dangerous websites could steal wallet data straight from iPhones with old iOS, even when the wallet app itself had no flaws.