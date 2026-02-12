ETV Bharat / technology

Teens Online: India Outperforms The US And Europe In Snap's Digital Well-Being Rankings

Released annually, the index offers insights into how teens and young adults experience the digital world, leveraging the PERNA model, which comprises 20 sentiment statements across five categories: Positive emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Negative emotion, and Achievement.

Hyderabad: India scored 69 out of 100 in Snap Inc's fourth edition of its Digital Well-Being Index (DWBI), registering an improvement of 2 points from the last year and ranking higher than the United States (67), the United Kingdom (64), Australia (63), Germany (61), and France (60).

The study surveyed teens (aged 13–17), young adults (aged 18–24), and parents of teens aged 13 to 19 in six countries: Australia, France, Germany, India, the UK, and the US. The research interviewed 9,037 individuals between April 29 and May 10, 2025, covering Generation Z teens' and young adults' experiences across online platforms.

Top five risks (Image Credits: Snap Inc)

The overall DWBI Readings for 2025 stand at 64 out of 100, marking an increase of 1 per cent from the previous year. "Encouragingly, 2025 data showed the vast majority of teens are reaching out to parents, friends, siblings, and other trusted people in their lives after experiencing online risk," the report says, while emphasising that teens remain less forthcoming when faced with more personal challenges online, including sexual risks and self-harm.

Risky Behaviour Online (Image Credits: Snap Inc)

The highlights of the report are as follows:

81 per cent of Gen Z teens and young adults across six countries said they experienced some online risk in early 2025. This is up one percentage point from 80 per cent in 2024.

71 per cent of teens said they sought help after facing online risks, such as bullying and unwanted contact. This is up from 68 per cent in 2024 and 59 per cent in 2023.

88 per cent of parents reported their teens approached them directly about digital challenges. This is slightly higher than 86 per cent in the previous three years.

49 per cent of Gen Z respondents were potential targets for sexual extortion in the prior three months, as a result of experiencing grooming (37 per cent), catfishing (28 per cent), hacking (26 per cent), or sharing intimate imagery (21 per cent).

Out of the targeted Gen Z teens and young adults, 21 per cent were actually threatened with sexual extortion

The report highlights the need for parents to remain vigilant as the findings continue to show that when faced with sexual risks, violent extremist content, and self-harm, fewer teens approached their parents, leaving adults to discover these types of teenage struggles on their own or from someone else.