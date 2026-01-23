Shifts In Tectonic Plates, Not Volcanoes, Drove Earth's Icehouse-Greenhouse Climate Transitions: Study
Volcanic emissions, such as those from the Pacific Ring of Fire, only became a significant carbon source in the last 100 million years, say researchers.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide are the driving force behind Earth's dramatic climate shifts, which have oscillated between freezing icehouse periods and warm greenhouse states, throughout its history. For the longest time, volcanoes were believed to be a major contribution in releasing carbon into the planet's atmosphere. However, scientists have now found that the source of this carbon is far more complex than previously thought, and in fact, carbon released from Earth's tectonic plates plays a major role in this cycle.
Led by researchers at the Universities of Melbourne and Sydney, the study—Carbon emissions along divergent plate boundaries modulate icehouse-greenhouse climates—published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, reconstructed how carbon moved between volcanoes, oceans and deep within the Earth over the last 540 million years, providing insights into the magnitude of Earth's rapidly changing climate today.
Lead researcher Ben Mather from the University of Melbourne said that the findings challenge the traditional belief that volcanic chains are the primary natural source of atmospheric carbon. Instead, the study suggests that carbon emissions from deep-sea tectonic plate gaps and ridges have been the dominant driver of Earth's climate shifts between icehouse and greenhouse states for most of its history.
Volcanic emissions, such as those from the Pacific Ring of Fire, only became a significant carbon source in the last 100 million years, overturning long-standing scientific assumptions, he added.
The work provides the first clear long-term evidence that the global climate was shaped mainly by carbon released where tectonic plates pull apart, rather than where they collide. “This new insight not only reshapes our understanding of past climates but also helps refine future climate models,” Mather said.
Co-author Professor Dietmar Müller from the University of Sydney explained that by combining global plate tectonic reconstructions with carbon-cycle modelling, researchers traced how carbon was stored, released, and recycled as continents moved.
Their findings reveal that carbon emissions from tectonic plate spreading played a crucial role in driving major climate transitions throughout Earth's history — including the late Palaeozoic ice age, the Mesozoic greenhouse period, and the Cenozoic icehouse era.
Mather said the research adds to a large pool of evidence that the amount of carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere is a key trigger to cause major swings in climate.
“Understanding how Earth controlled its climate in the past highlights how unusual the present rate of change is. Human activities are now releasing carbon far faster than any natural geological process that we’ve seen to have taken place before. The climate scales are being tipped at an alarming rate," Mather concluded.