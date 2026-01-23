ETV Bharat / technology

Shifts In Tectonic Plates, Not Volcanoes, Drove Earth's Icehouse-Greenhouse Climate Transitions: Study

Aerial view of Thingvellir National Park - famous area in Iceland right on the spot where the Atlantic tectonic plates meets. ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide are the driving force behind Earth's dramatic climate shifts, which have oscillated between freezing icehouse periods and warm greenhouse states, throughout its history. For the longest time, volcanoes were believed to be a major contribution in releasing carbon into the planet's atmosphere. However, scientists have now found that the source of this carbon is far more complex than previously thought, and in fact, carbon released from Earth's tectonic plates plays a major role in this cycle.

Led by researchers at the Universities of Melbourne and Sydney, the study—Carbon emissions along divergent plate boundaries modulate icehouse-greenhouse climates—published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, reconstructed how carbon moved between volcanoes, oceans and deep within the Earth over the last 540 million years, providing insights into the magnitude of Earth's rapidly changing climate today.

Lead researcher Ben Mather from the University of Melbourne said that the findings challenge the traditional belief that volcanic chains are the primary natural source of atmospheric carbon. Instead, the study suggests that carbon emissions from deep-sea tectonic plate gaps and ridges have been the dominant driver of Earth's climate shifts between icehouse and greenhouse states for most of its history.

Volcanic emissions, such as those from the Pacific Ring of Fire, only became a significant carbon source in the last 100 million years, overturning long-standing scientific assumptions, he added.