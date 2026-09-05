ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Review: A Budget Phone Built For The Outside World

The Spark Go 3 Pro also comes with AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation technology for a clear calling experience in noisy environments, along with Dual DTS speakers. Additionally, it supports wet finger touch, which means the screen touch works fine even if the display or finger is wet.

In essence, the Spark Go 3 Pro appears durable on paper as it is certified to survive high-pressure water jets, heavy dust, and small falls. However, since the certifications are earned in a controlled environment, the real-world performance may always vary, as there are always additional uncertain elements at play. Still, having this level of durability is a welcome addition to the price segment.

For instance, I never expected to find a 120Hz display and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance in a budget-oriented phone. The recently launched Spark Go 3 Pro from Tecno, however, comes equipped with these features and costs Rs 15,999—the new price bracket for budget devices after sector-wide price hikes. Another highlight of the device is SGS certification for drop resistance, up to 1.5 metres.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Review: Smartphones around the world have seen their prices skyrocket due to supply chain issues, primarily caused by the diversion of memory chips to AI data centres. This has caused even budget handsets to rise above their usual price ranges. The saving grace is the natural migration of technology, where advanced features once exclusive to mid-range and premium smartphones now trickle down to affordable models.

All of these features tie up to point towards a specific customer base—people who rely on their smartphones for a living, prominently delivery executives and bike taxi riders.

The rest of the features are exactly what you would expect from a budget smartphone, with the addition of an integrated IR remote to control appliances like air conditioners, TV, remote-operated fans, and more.

The Spark Go 3 Pro features an 8MP selfie camera on the front. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The smartphone looks good with a minimalist touch, especially in the Eclipse Black and Burgundy Red colours, earning it full marks in the design department. The rounded corners and elevated camera island help its case even further. The build quality also feels sturdy in hand. The size of the device, however, is too big for my comfort—though buyers in this price segment tend to like big phones with big screens, which in this case measures 6.78 inches.

The Spark Go 3 Pro features SGS-certified drop resistance up to 1.5 metres. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

As mentioned previously, the LCD screen on the Spark Go 3 Pro sports 120Hz refresh rate, which is set to adaptive by default. For the best experience, I recommend setting it to 120Hz; otherwise, the phone feels slow to respond. If it were up to me, I would have traded the 120Hz HD+ display for a 90Hz Full HD+ screen, as the large display would have benefited more from a higher resolution and not from a higher refresh rate.

The Spark Go 3 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired to 4GB RAM. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The handset sports a 13MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. For the price range, the performance of the camera system is acceptable as it manages to capture ample details in good lighting conditions. Unlike most handsets that put a coating of saturation boost, the post-processing done by Spark Go 3 Pro actually makes the picture better than what you see in the viewfinder.

The Spark Go 3 Pro has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. This is a considerable jump from the standard Spark Go 3, which comes with a Unisoc T7250 chip. It would have been better if there was a 6GB RAM option as well. The phone performs well for the tasks you expect from a budget smartphone.

The Spark Go 3 Pro supports only 10W charging, but the charger comes inside the box. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The Pro model further comes with a slightly bigger 5,200mAh battery compared to the Go 3. It, however, supports only 10W charging like its sibling. I would have preferred a higher charging speed, but 10W is sort of standard for budget-segment handsets. The charger, however, comes inside the box along with a nice back cover.

The Spark Go 3 Pro features a 5,200mAh battery. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Considering all the pros and cons, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is a good option in the budget segment, especially for those who need a durable smartphone built for the outside world.

Rating: 3.5/5