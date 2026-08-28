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Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched In India With Segment First IP68 And IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications

Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone, Spark Go 3 Pro, in India. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched In India With Segment First IP68 And IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro in Sunrise Orange colour. (Image Credit: Tecno)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Spark Series and launched the Spark Go 3 Pro in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset runs HiOS based on Android 16 out of the box.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro: Price, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Eclipse Black, Mist Silver, and Sunrise Orange colours. The Spark Go 3 Pro will go on sale in India starting September 4, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail outlets.

ModelPrice
4GB + 64GBRs 15,999
4GB + 128GBRs 16,999

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720×1526 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits of peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable up to 12GB virtually, and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It boasts a 13MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus, for taking selfies and video calls.

It carries a 5,200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, supporting 10W wired charging. Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint, IR remote sensor, Dual DTS speakers, AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and OTG support.

Tecno claims that the phone has the segment's first IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Spark Go 3 Pro runs the HiOS operating system (OS)based on Android 16.

Specificationsdetails
display120Hz | 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD
processorMediaTek Helio G81
RAM + Storage4GB+ 64GB
4GB + 128GB
Rear Camera13MP (f/1.8, autofocus)
Front Camera8MP (f/2.0)
Battery and Charging5,200mAh
Charging10W
OSAndroid 16
Also Read: Tecno Launches POP X 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC In India: Price, Specifications

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TECNO SPARK GO 3 PRO PRICE
TECNO SPARK GO 3 PRO AVAILABILITY
TECNO SPARK GO 3 PRO SPECIFICATIONS
TECNO
TECNO SPARK GO 3 PRO

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