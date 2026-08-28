Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched In India With Segment First IP68 And IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications
Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone, Spark Go 3 Pro, in India. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Spark Series and launched the Spark Go 3 Pro in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset runs HiOS based on Android 16 out of the box.
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro: Price, availability
The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Eclipse Black, Mist Silver, and Sunrise Orange colours. The Spark Go 3 Pro will go on sale in India starting September 4, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail outlets.
|Model
|Price
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 15,999
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro: Specifications
The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720×1526 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits of peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable up to 12GB virtually, and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.
Taiyaari hai poori, let's go! Aa gaya hai naya #SparkGo3Pro 😎— TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 28, 2026
Desh Jaise Dumdaar features ke saath:
💪 Segment's First IP68 & IP69 Rated Phone*
🏋️ Drop Resistant* Upto 1.5m**
🎙️ AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation
✅ Upto 12GB*** RAM
🔊Dual DTS Speakers
⚡ 5200mAh Battery… pic.twitter.com/IB6bQbL5co
It boasts a 13MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus, for taking selfies and video calls.
It carries a 5,200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, supporting 10W wired charging. Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint, IR remote sensor, Dual DTS speakers, AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and OTG support.
Tecno claims that the phone has the segment's first IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Spark Go 3 Pro runs the HiOS operating system (OS)based on Android 16.
|Specifications
|details
|display
|120Hz | 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD
|processor
|MediaTek Helio G81
|RAM + Storage
|4GB+ 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP (f/1.8, autofocus)
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Battery and Charging
|5,200mAh
|Charging
|10W
|OS
|Android 16