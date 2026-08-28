ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched In India With Segment First IP68 And IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro in Sunrise Orange colour. ( Image Credit: Tecno )

Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Spark Series and launched the Spark Go 3 Pro in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset runs HiOS based on Android 16 out of the box. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro: Price, availability The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Eclipse Black, Mist Silver, and Sunrise Orange colours. The Spark Go 3 Pro will go on sale in India starting September 4, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. Model Price 4GB + 64GB Rs 15,999 4GB + 128GB Rs 16,999