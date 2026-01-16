Tecno Spark Go 3 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Tecno Spark Go 3 is the direct successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2 smartphone in India and comes with a 120Hz LCD screen.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Spark Go 3 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The budget handset runs HiOS based on Android 15. It features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Tecno Spark Go 3 is the latest iteration in the Spark Go lineup, which was initially introduced in 2023 with the Tecno Spark Go handset. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark Go 3 is the direct successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2, released in June 2025.
Tecno Spark Go 3: Price, availability
The Tecno Spark Go 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is available in four colour options: Aurora Purple, Titanium Grey, Ink Black, and Galaxy Blue. The handset will go on sale in India on January 23, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.
|Variant
|Price
|Available on
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rs 8,999
|Amazon
|Flipkart
|Authorised retail stores
Tecno Spark Go 3: Specifications
The Tecno Spark Go 3 is 167.7mm long, 77.8mm wide, and 8.10mm thick. It features a 6.75-inch 720 x 1600 resolution LCD display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
It sports a 13MP main rear camera, paired with a dual LED flash setup. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of wired charging support. The device features 4G LTE, 3G, and Wi-Fi. GPS and USB Type-C port for connectivity.
Tecno claims that Spark Go 3 will provide four years of lag-free performance. It features Tecno’s Ella voice assistant.
The Tecno Spark Go 3 runs HiOS based on Android 15, and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W
|Operating system (OS)
|HiOS, based on Android 15
|IP rating
|IP64