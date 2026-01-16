ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Spark Go 3 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Spark Go 3 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The budget handset runs HiOS based on Android 15. It features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tecno Spark Go 3 is the latest iteration in the Spark Go lineup, which was initially introduced in 2023 with the Tecno Spark Go handset. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark Go 3 is the direct successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2, released in June 2025.

Tecno Spark Go 3 has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Tecno)

Tecno Spark Go 3: Price, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is available in four colour options: Aurora Purple, Titanium Grey, Ink Black, and Galaxy Blue. The handset will go on sale in India on January 23, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.