Tecno Spark Go 3 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is the direct successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2 smartphone in India and comes with a 120Hz LCD screen.

Tecno Spark Go 3 (Image Credit: Tecno)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Spark Go 3 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The budget handset runs HiOS based on Android 15. It features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tecno Spark Go 3 is the latest iteration in the Spark Go lineup, which was initially introduced in 2023 with the Tecno Spark Go handset. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark Go 3 is the direct successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2, released in June 2025.

Tecno Spark Go 3 has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Tecno)

Tecno Spark Go 3: Price, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is available in four colour options: Aurora Purple, Titanium Grey, Ink Black, and Galaxy Blue. The handset will go on sale in India on January 23, 2026, via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

VariantPriceAvailable on
4GB RAM + 64GB storageRs 8,999Amazon
Flipkart
Authorised retail stores

Tecno Spark Go 3: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is 167.7mm long, 77.8mm wide, and 8.10mm thick. It features a 6.75-inch 720 x 1600 resolution LCD display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It sports a 13MP main rear camera, paired with a dual LED flash setup. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark Go 3 come in four colour options. (Image Credit: Tecno)

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of wired charging support. The device features 4G LTE, 3G, and Wi-Fi. GPS and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Tecno claims that Spark Go 3 will provide four years of lag-free performance. It features Tecno’s Ella voice assistant.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 runs HiOS based on Android 15, and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Features Details
Display120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorUnisoc T7250
RAM + storage 4GB + 64GB
Rear camera13MP
Front camera8MP
Battery 5,000mAh
Charging capacity15W
Operating system (OS)HiOS, based on Android 15
IP rating IP64
