ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Launches Spark 50 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The first sale of the Spark 50 5G will be live in India on April 3, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

The Tecno Spark 50 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 18,999. It is available in four colours: Champagne Gold, Fantasy Purple, Ink Black, and Mint Green.

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Spark 50 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs HiOS 16 based on Android 16. Along with this, it comes with an IP rating and military standard certifications for protection against daily wear and tear.

Variants Price Sale Starts On Available On 4GB + 128GB Rs 16,999 April 3, 2026, at 12 PM IST Flipkart | Amazon 6GB + 128GB Rs 18,999

Tecno Spark 50 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 50 5G measures 167.9mm in length, 79.3mm in width, and 8.18mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The handset features a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 560 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and more. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with Mali-G57 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card.

It boasts a horizontal camera island at the rear, which carries a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.85 aperture and an LED flash unit. The device features an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Tecno Spark 50 5G: Colour options (Image Credit: Amazon/ETV Bharat)

It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The phone houses 5G SA / NSA ( n1, n3, n5, n8, n28B, n38, n40, n41, n48, n77, and n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and more for connectivity. It features USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack for plugging in wired audio devices.

The Spark 50 5G has an IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance and a MIL-STD 810H certification for protection against accidental drops.

Tecno Spark 50 5G: Key Features (Image Credit: Amazon/ETV Bharat)

It comes with UPS 3.0 technology, which helps users to facilitate up to 2x faster digital payments (like UPI) even when the network is struggling. The device utilises 4x4 MIMO antenna technology that delivers up to 82 per cent faster download speeds. It also includes no network communication feature, which uses Bluetooth peer-to-peer technology, allowing users to stay connected and communicate up to 1.5 km with compatible devices without the need for cellular networks or WiFi. The Spark 50 5G run HiOS 16 based on Android 16.