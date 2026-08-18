Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC Launched In India
Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is the direct successor to the Pova 7 Pro 5G in India last July. It comes in three colourways.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Pova lineup and launched the Pova 8 Pro 5G in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset runs Tecno's native HiOS 16 operating system based on Android 16.
Notably, the Pova 8 Pro 5G is the successor to the Pova 7 Pro 5G launched in July last year.
Pova 8 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Pova 8 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 54,999. It is offered in Tundra Green, Graphite Black, and Arc White colours.
POVA 8 Pro is here. To mog all the flagships.— POVA India (@pova_mobile) August 18, 2026
You get all this:
☑️ Cyber Futuristic Design
☑️ Alive Matrix Display | 177 Mini LEDs
☑️ 144Hz HyperLux 1.5K AMOLED | 4500 Nits
☑️ Dimensity 7400 Ultimate + P1 Graphic Chip | Up to 144FPS Gaming
☑️ 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C OIS Camera
☑️… pic.twitter.com/8LoV7B2qwS
The first sale of the Pova 8 Pro 5G starts on August 21, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart and offline retail stores.
As part of the launch offers, the company provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the new handset. This brings down the effective price of the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 46,999 and the 12GB + 512GB model to Rs 51,999.
|Variants
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|Rs 46,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 54,999
|Rs 51,999
Pova 8 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Pova 8 Pro 5G measures 162.48 mm in length, 77.27 mm in width, and 7.39 mm in thickness. It weighs 189 grams. The phone features a 6.78-inch (2644 x 1208 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits HBM peak brightness, 429 PPI pixel density, and 1.07 billion colour. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection.
The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor with an Arm Mali-G-615 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone has a 13MP front-facing camera. Notably, the rear panel carries an Alive Matrix display with 177 mini LEDs, which shows display light effects in different scenarios.
The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. For connectivity options, the Pova 8 Pro 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and GPS. Security options include an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.
It has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs HiOS 6 based on Android 16, which is promised to feature two OS updates and three years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.78-inch AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 256GB
|12GB + 512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charing capacity
|45W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP68K
|Operating system (OS)
|HiOS based on Android 17
|OS upgrades & security patches
OS upgrades: 2
Security patches: 3 years