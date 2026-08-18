ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC Launched In India

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is the direct successor to the Pova 7 Pro 5G in India last July. It comes in three colourways.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC Launched In India
Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G in Arc White colour. (Image Credit: Tecno)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Pova lineup and launched the Pova 8 Pro 5G in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset runs Tecno's native HiOS 16 operating system based on Android 16.

Notably, the Pova 8 Pro 5G is the successor to the Pova 7 Pro 5G launched in July last year.

Pova 8 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Pova 8 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 54,999. It is offered in Tundra Green, Graphite Black, and Arc White colours.

The first sale of the Pova 8 Pro 5G starts on August 21, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart and offline retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, the company provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the new handset. This brings down the effective price of the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 46,999 and the 12GB + 512GB model to Rs 51,999.

VariantsOriginal PriceDiscounted Price
8GB + 256GBRs 49,999Rs 46,999
12GB + 512GBRs 54,999Rs 51,999

Pova 8 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Pova 8 Pro 5G measures 162.48 mm in length, 77.27 mm in width, and 7.39 mm in thickness. It weighs 189 grams. The phone features a 6.78-inch (2644 x 1208 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits HBM peak brightness, 429 PPI pixel density, and 1.07 billion colour. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection.

The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor with an Arm Mali-G-615 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone has a 13MP front-facing camera. Notably, the rear panel carries an Alive Matrix display with 177 mini LEDs, which shows display light effects in different scenarios.

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. For connectivity options, the Pova 8 Pro 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and GPS. Security options include an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

It has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs HiOS 6 based on Android 16, which is promised to feature two OS updates and three years of security updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.78-inch AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
RAM + storage8GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB
Rear camera50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
Front camera13MP
Battery6,500mAh
Charing capacity45W (wired)
IP ratingIP68K
Operating system (OS)HiOS based on Android 17
OS upgrades & security patches

OS upgrades: 2

Security patches: 3 years

Also Read: Pova 8 Launched In India Starting At Rs 29,999 With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery

TAGGED:

TECNO POVA 8 PRO 5G PRICE
TECNO POVA 8 PRO 5G OFFERS
TECNO POVA 8 PRO 5G SPECIFICATIONS
TECNO
TECNO POVA 8 PRO 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.