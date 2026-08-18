ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC Launched In India

Hyderabad: Tecno has expanded its Pova lineup and launched the Pova 8 Pro 5G in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset runs Tecno's native HiOS 16 operating system based on Android 16.

Notably, the Pova 8 Pro 5G is the successor to the Pova 7 Pro 5G launched in July last year.

Pova 8 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Pova 8 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 54,999. It is offered in Tundra Green, Graphite Black, and Arc White colours.

The first sale of the Pova 8 Pro 5G starts on August 21, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart and offline retail stores.