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Tecno Teases Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone Ahead Of Official Debut At IFA 2026 Event

Tecno has unveiled a concept phone with true 0mm display bezels, achieved through internal stacking and structural re-engineering, set to debut at IFA 2026.

Tecno Teases Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone Ahead Of Official Debut At IFA 2026 Event
Tecno Next-Gen Bezelless Concept phone will officially be showcased at IFA 2026 event. (Image Credit: Tecno)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tecno has confirmed its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, slated to make its public debut at the IFA 2026 Showstoppers event in Berlin this September. The prototype device features a display with 0mm bezels (0 microns), marking what the company describes as the world's first true zero-bezel screen.

According to Tecno, the zero-bezel display was made possible through "advanced internal stacking, new screen packaging techniques, and structural re-engineering," pushing the panel right to the edge without a visible physical frame.

A True Edge-to-Edge Display

Tecno claims the 0mm bezels deliver a genuinely immersive viewing experience, freeing users from distracting borders while playing games or streaming video. While current flagships from Apple and Samsung typically hover around 90 per cent screen coverage due to necessary circuitry and touch clearances, Tecno's architecture removes the border entirely while still retaining a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Tecno Teases Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone Ahead Of Official Debut At IFA 2026 Event
Bezel comparison: iPhone 17 Pro at the left and Tecno Next-Gen Bezelless Concept phone at the right. (Image Credit: Tecno)

Tecno also shared comparison images placing its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept phone alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, highlighting the stark contrast in frame thickness.

To ensure day-to-day usability on a borderless frame, the company has engineered specialized supporting architecture, including advanced touch algorithms to prevent accidental palm inputs, integrated screen acoustics, and adaptive UI software. Tecno confirmed that these underlying technologies will serve as foundational architecture for its future commercial smartphones to give upcoming production lines a highly distinctive look.

Tecno Teases Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone Ahead Of Official Debut At IFA 2026 Event
Tecno's Next-Gen Bezelles Concept phone has 0mm screen bezels. (Image Credit: Tecno)

This is not the first time Tecno has showcased experimental hardware. Earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the phone maker showcased the Tecno Atom (Moda Edition), an ultra-slim modular concept phone measuring just 4.9mm in thickness. The brand presented a snap-on magnetic system divided into eight specific zones, enabling hot-swappable modules—such as an external power bank, an action camera, and a DSLR-grade telephoto lens—to automatically align in the correct spot.

Also Read: Tecno Launches POP X 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC In India: Price, Specifications

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0MM BEZEL SMARTPHONE
TECNO IFA 2026
TECNO EDGE TO EDGE DISPLAY PHONE
TECNO
TECNO NEXT GEN BEZELLESS CONCEPT

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