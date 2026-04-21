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Tecno Launches POP X 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno POP X 5G comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. It is offered in two colours.

Tecno Launched POP X 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC In India: Price, Specifications
Tecno POP X 5G will be avialble for sale on April 24, 2026 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon. (Image Credit: Tecno)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the POP X 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs HiOS 16 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Tecno POP X 5G is the 5G connectivity version of the previously launched POP X 4G, which was priced at Rs 8,499 in India.

Tecno POP X 5G: Price, availability

The Tecno POP X 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 17,999. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Ripple Green colours. The Tecno POP X 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon starting from April 24, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

VariantPriceColours
4GB + 128GBRs 15,999Midnight Blue | Ripple Green
6GB + 128GBRs 17,999

Tecno POP X 5G: Specifications

The Tecno POP X 5G features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming smooth. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s RAM can be virtually extended up to 18GB.

It boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It features an IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity features include 4x4 MIMO and 5G+. It also includes FreeLink Communication, which works up to 1.5 km, allowing calls, messages, and file sharing with nearby devices even without a network connection.

The Tecno POP X 5G includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as AI Noise Cancellation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender, AI Flash Snap, WhatsApp Assistant, and Circle to Search.

It runs the HiOS 16 operating system (OS), which is based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.78-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400
RAM + storage4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
Rear camera13MP
Front camera8MP
Battery6,500mAh
Charging capacity45W (wired)
IP ratingIP64 Pro
Operating System (OS)HiOS 16 based on Android 16
Also Read: Tecno Launches Spark 50 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

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TECNO POP X 5G PRICE
TECNO POP X 5G AVAILABILITY
TECNO POP X 5G SPECIFICATIONS
TECNO
TECNO POP X 5G

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