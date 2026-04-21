ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Launches POP X 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno POP X 5G will be avialble for sale on April 24, 2026 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon. ( Image Credit: Tecno )

The Tecno POP X 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 17,999. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Ripple Green colours. The Tecno POP X 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon starting from April 24, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the POP X 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs HiOS 16 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Tecno POP X 5G is the 5G connectivity version of the previously launched POP X 4G, which was priced at Rs 8,499 in India.

The Tecno POP X 5G features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming smooth. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s RAM can be virtually extended up to 18GB.

It boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It features an IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity features include 4x4 MIMO and 5G+. It also includes FreeLink Communication, which works up to 1.5 km, allowing calls, messages, and file sharing with nearby devices even without a network connection.

The Tecno POP X 5G includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as AI Noise Cancellation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender, AI Flash Snap, WhatsApp Assistant, and Circle to Search.

It runs the HiOS 16 operating system (OS), which is based on Android 16.