Technopark Startup HEX20 To Launch Nila-3 Satellite Aboard Skyroot’s Vikram-1
The collaboration brings together Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Germany-based Exolaunch and OhmSpace, which operates in Italy and the UK.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: HEX20, a spacetech startup based at Technopark in Keralam's state capital, is set to launch its third Nila-series satellite, Nila-3, aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch vehicle as part of an Indo-European space technology partnership.
The collaboration brings together Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Germany-based Exolaunch and OhmSpace, which operates in Italy and the UK. The four companies announced the partnership at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 in Bremen, Germany.
HEX20's 4U Nila-3 satellite will carry OhmSpace's high-temperature resistojet propulsion system for an in-orbit technology demonstration. The spacecraft will be deployed through an 8U dispenser supplied by Exolaunch. The dispenser will also accommodate and deploy Skyroot's own 4U SCOPE satellite as part of a shared-launch arrangement.
HEX20 co-founder and CEO Amal Chandran said Nila-3 was initially scheduled to fly on a SpaceX Transporter mission through Exolaunch. "The decision to move the mission to Skyroot's Vikram-1 marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects the growing capabilities of India's private space sector," he said.
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said making space more accessible required strong partnerships across the industry. "The mission brings together companies specialising in launch services, satellite manufacturing, deployment systems and in-space propulsion," he said, adding that the collaboration would also expand Skyroot's international customer and partner network.
Exolaunch chief revenue officer Kier Fortier said the transition from initial discussions to mission integration in less than two months demonstrated the potential of agile industry partnerships. "The mission would mark Exolaunch's first flight aboard Skyroot's Vikram launch vehicle and could open opportunities for future collaborations," he said.
OhmSpace founder and CEO Federico Romei said the mission would provide the company with an opportunity to demonstrate its propulsion technology in orbit. He described the partnership as an example of specialised companies combining their expertise to advance the global space economy.
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