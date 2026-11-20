ETV Bharat / technology

Technopark Startup HEX20 To Launch Nila-3 Satellite Aboard Skyroot’s Vikram-1

Skyroot Aerospace senior VP Balaji Kaminemi, Omspace founder Federico Romey, Exolaunch CEO Robert W Sproles and Hex20 CGO Lloyd Jacob Lopez. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: HEX20, a spacetech startup based at Technopark in Keralam's state capital, is set to launch its third Nila-series satellite, Nila-3, aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch vehicle as part of an Indo-European space technology partnership.

The collaboration brings together Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Germany-based Exolaunch and OhmSpace, which operates in Italy and the UK. The four companies announced the partnership at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 in Bremen, Germany.

HEX20's 4U Nila-3 satellite will carry OhmSpace's high-temperature resistojet propulsion system for an in-orbit technology demonstration. The spacecraft will be deployed through an 8U dispenser supplied by Exolaunch. The dispenser will also accommodate and deploy Skyroot's own 4U SCOPE satellite as part of a shared-launch arrangement. HEX20 co-founder and CEO Amal Chandran said Nila-3 was initially scheduled to fly on a SpaceX Transporter mission through Exolaunch. "The decision to move the mission to Skyroot's Vikram-1 marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects the growing capabilities of India's private space sector," he said.