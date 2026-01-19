ETV Bharat / technology

Tech Mahindra On WEF List Of Organisations Making AI Work In Real World

This photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026. ( AFP )

Davos: Indian IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday made it to a list of organisations leading the real-world AI adoption, alongside global giants like AMD, Siemens and PepsiCo. Produced by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Accenture, the report on MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel Deployable Solutions) organisations listed 20 pioneers driving high-impact AI solutions in disease detection, energy optimisation, supply-chain resilience and more.

It analysed hundreds of cases in more than 30 countries and over 20 industries (including healthcare, energy and infrastructure). An independent Impact Council of leading executives and experts identified clear common patterns among the most promising cases. These included embedding AI into strategic decision-making, redesigning work to strengthen human-AI collaboration, strengthening data foundations, modernising technology platforms and supporting all of this with responsible governance.

Releasing the report during its annual meeting 2026, the WEF said it reveals successful AI stories that are already delivering measurable performance gains and how pioneering organisations are moving beyond experimentation to achieve impact at scale.