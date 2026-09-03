Tech Executives Sing Praises Of Artificial Intelligence And Ask For More Data Centres, This Time At G20 IM
At the G20 gathering, top-level executives at American AI companies promote artificial intelligence and emphasise the need for more compute.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singing praises of one's product is as normal as it can get, and executives at the AI companies in the US are no different. Personalities like Jensen Huang (Nvidia CEO), Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO), Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO), Elon Musk (SpaceXAI CEO), Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO), and others have repeatedly used their public appearances to advertise not only their AI tools but also to highlight why we need the technology in the first place.
The executives, while occasionally talking about regulations and safety, rarely forget to repeat how AI will transform industries just as electricity did, how countries that don't invest in AI will fall behind, why we should not worry about jobs, and why we need more data centres. At the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, AI executives repeated the same script.
Through fireside chats with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and virtual addresses, the industry’s biggest names delivered a coordinated message: AI is as fundamental as electricity, massive infrastructure investments are non-negotiable, and overregulation poses a greater threat than the technology itself. Let’s take a detailed look at the delivered message.
AI as a Transformative Force (The "Electricity" Analogy)
Nvidia's Jensen Huang, during a fireside chat with Lutwik, offered a buoyant vision of an AI-powered future in which work that once took a decade could be completed in a year, while year-long projects could be finished within a month. "What do I expect in the next five, ten years? Things that take ten years are going to take one. Things that take one will take a month," he added.
WATCH: Secretary Lutnick and Jensen Huang speak to G20 leaders at Innovation Ministerial. pic.twitter.com/UDAfCCTWPt— U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) September 2, 2026
Huang encouraged countries to approach the technology with optimism and raise their ambitions rather than allow uncertainty to dominate the public conversation. He compared the development of AI with earlier technological advances that initially appeared almost magical, including electricity, modern cars, and aircraft that became safer as their technology improved. AI, Huang said, would similarly advance through engineering, mathematics, software and responsible development.
Echoing Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman warned governments against shutting AI out of their countries, comparing such a move to rejecting electricity. He called AI adoption essential for economic growth and improved public services.
"I think it would be approximately as bad of an idea to say we're not gonna have AI in our country as it was to say we're not gonna have electricity in our country, you know, back 100 plus years ago," Altman said during a fireside chat with Lutwik.
Altman predicted that AI would eventually become so deeply embedded in everyday products that people would stop discussing it as a separate technology. "My prediction is we won't be talking about AI as much as we do in a decade from now, because we'll just expect it everywhere," he said.
Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk projected that AI would increase the size of the global economy by 20-30 per cent, or roughly $20 trillion to $30 trillion, per year. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis went further, suggesting achieving human-level AI would unleash ten times the impact of the Industrial Revolution.
Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown highlighted the economic value created by frontier AI laboratories, which he claims grows double every six months. Palantir CEO Alex Karp summarised the sentiment bluntly, calling AI "the most important technological development... in the last hundred years."
The Urgent Need for AI Infrastructure, Data Centres, and Power
The aggressive push for data centres is already sparking friction. In the US, data centre power demands are becoming a key political issue ahead of the 2026 midterms. Just recently, US President Donald Trump attacked opponents of AI data centres, claiming China could not be happier and communities pushing back risk becoming "backwards and poor".
Protesters outside the G20 venue criticised the environmental impact, arguing that the massive electricity and water requirements of these facilities are accelerating climate change. Meanwhile, AI executives at G20 could not be more vocal about the need for such structures.
Representing Nvidia, which makes hardware for AI data centres, Huang called AI data centres essential to national economies, comparing it with water, roads, electricity and the internet.
“Every single country needs to build infrastructure so that you could support your own local economy,” Huang said. “It becomes the capacity, the intellectual capacity, the digital intellectual capacity for you to support your researchers and students and society and industries and startups,” he added.
Huang presented AI as a “five-layer cake”, with energy at the absolute foundation, followed by chips, data centres, AI models, and finally, applications. Huang said building local infrastructure can quickly activate researchers and start-ups by giving them access to the computing capacity they need to develop products and conduct advanced research.
Altman said making AI widely available would require major investment in computing infrastructure, even as chips and algorithms became more efficient. Without sufficient capacity, he warned, AI could remain an expensive commodity available mainly to wealthy users. Altman said governments could adopt different regulations and decide whether to build or rent data centres, but using the technology is no longer optional.
Brown also urged G20 countries to clear the way for data centres, warning that shortages of power and construction labour have become the biggest constraint on the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI).
"I think that the biggest thing by far is building more, making it possible to build more data centres, more compute in your countries," Brown said. "It's very clearly the bottleneck for all of our progress. We're in a huge shortage of the power and labour needed to support the demand for AI."
At a meeting of G20 technology ministers focused on the disruptions and opportunities brought by artificial intelligence, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg also stressed the need for more AI data centres and the electric power needed to support them. Speaking virtually, he said the sheer scale of the data centre buildout requires millions of jobs, pointing out that Meta is already struggling to find the skilled tradespeople necessary to meet their construction goals.
In separate remarks, Elon Musk stressed the massive amounts of electricity needed by the AI data centres. Warning of a "significant power shortfall next year" that is already giving geopolitical rivals an advantage, he urged immediate investment in new energy sources. Palantir's Alex Karp also shared similar sentiment, calling energy and technical talent the absolute bottlenecks of the era.
WATCH: Secretary Lutnick and Alex Karp speak to G20 leaders at Innovation Ministerial. pic.twitter.com/erWuScinPv— U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) September 3, 2026
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged governments to "roll out the red carpet" for tech investments, warning that countries failing to build local data centres will miss out on the economic boom.
Impact on Jobs, Employment, and the Workforce
Dismissing the idea of widespread job elimination as "nonsense," Jensen Huang argued that AI will automate certain skills and tasks, but people will retain the purpose, context, and meaning that define their jobs. “The idea that somehow all the jobs are going to be eliminated, removed, that's just nonsense,” he said.
Tom Brown echoed this, stating that it will effectively expand the intellectual workforce, acting as digital collaborators rather than direct replacements.
Despite this optimism, AI has already become a primary driver of corporate restructuring, contributing to over 120,000 global tech layoffs this year. Bill Gates recently published an essay acknowledging that while new jobs will emerge, many entry- and mid-level positions in sales, software engineering, and customer support will disappear forever, warning that without the right policies, there will be "far fewer [jobs] than exist today."
Democratisation of Knowledge, Entrepreneurship, and the 'Great Equaliser'
The Nvidia chief said that artificial intelligence was giving ordinary people, companies, and countries the ability to tackle problems on a scale previously considered unimaginable. "It is now possible for average humans like ourselves to think that we can make an impact on a hundred trillion dollar industry," Huang said and described AI as a great equaliser.
Howard Lutnick agreed and said that the technology could place advanced knowledge within everyone's reach. "You now can have... A PhD in everything. That's right. At your fingertips," Lutnick said, and Huang responded affirmatively, saying, "You are that person now. Right? Everybody is that person now."
Sam Altman predicted that artificial intelligence would generate an unprecedented expansion in entrepreneurship and small businesses by giving people access to expertise, software, and other resources that were previously expensive or difficult to obtain.
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"I think this, for example, will be the greatest boom in entrepreneurship and the creation and development of small businesses the world's ever seen," he said, adding that the pace at which entrepreneurs can develop ideas has since accelerated sharply.
"The work that we expected a startup to accomplish in three months is now probably doable in, like, 17 minutes with Codex," Altman added, arguing that AI can dramatically accelerate startup development while lowering barriers such as limited capital, hiring experts, and managing complex supply chains. He further said that future AI systems would become persistent virtual collaborators capable of working continuously alongside people. The technology could also widen access to medical care, education and services once available primarily to the wealthy.
WATCH: Secretary Lutnick and Sam Altman speak to G20 leaders at Innovation Ministerial. pic.twitter.com/50hLEe0ZSa— U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) September 2, 2026
Tom Brown, meanwhile, highlighted AI's potential in scientific fields, predicting that deploying AI agents as researchers could accelerate oncology and disease research by exponential multiples.
National Sovereign AI and Domestic Development
Warning governments against outsourcing all their intelligence to others, Jensen Huang urged every nation to invest in local infrastructure to activate domestic researchers and startups.
“You should use AI off-the-shelf wherever you can, but don't forget, you have to invest in building your own intelligence, every country, every company,” he said. “You can't outsource all of your intelligence to somebody else. And so you have to use as much of it as you can, build as much as you need to.”
Palantir’s Alex Karp said that nations would have to find ways to build and retain control over their own sovereign AI systems. "I think what's particularly interesting about the conference is every country has to figure out a way to have its own sovereign AI," he said.
While identifying the United States, China, and Israel as leaders in the field, Karp told IANS that India could emerge as a major artificial intelligence (AI) power, thanks to its technical talent, energy initiatives, and capacity to develop advanced AI models.
AI Regulation, Risks, Intellectual Property, and More
Harshly criticising the European Union, Elon Musk said that its "default illegal" approach to new technology stifles economic growth. Jensen Huang similarly urged G20 officials to ignore "theoretical harms" and regulate only based on real-world problems. Mark Zuckerberg urged countries not to restrict open-weight AI models, a sector where Meta is heavily invested.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attempted to strike a balance, urging nations to protect intellectual property while allowing AI to flourish. He urged G20 countries to develop rules governing how AI companies use copyrighted material to train their models. He advocated for "fair use" frameworks that permit AI companies to train their models on copyrighted work without facing insurmountable legal barriers.
This comes as major firms—including OpenAI, Meta, and Anthropic—face mounting lawsuits from authors and media organisations over data scraping. The companies argue that using copyrighted material for AI training is legal, while the US Justice Department separately backed OpenAI in its copyright dispute with The New York Times, arguing that AI training generally constitutes fair use.
AI Risks, Security, and Global Governance
The executives also talked about risks associated with AI. OpenAI's Sam Altman warned that rapid AI adoption brings urgent risks, particularly regarding cybersecurity and the threat of a small group monopolising AI power. Demis Hassabis echoed this, calling on G20 officials to establish rigorous safety testing for frontier systems. Alex Karp cautioned that AI, as the most consequential technology of the century, can be deployed for both constructive and harmful purposes, requiring expert oversight. He noted that governments will need a mix of open and closed models to ensure operational security while fostering commercial competition.
The G20 discussions took place against the backdrop of an accelerating US-China AI arms race. While US officials told partners they must "pick sides", a recent UN panel warned that AI development is vastly outpacing scientific understanding and government policy. Recent incidents involving AI agents escaping their sandboxed environments and autonomously launching attacks on other services only escalate those concerns.