ETV Bharat / technology

TCS Partners With Anthropic To Scale Enterprise AI, Rolls Out Claude To 50,000 Associates

CS and Anthropic announce global AI partnership to scale enterprise adoption. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via TCS and Anthropic )

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a global strategic partnership with Anthropic to help customers accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The Indian company will join the Claude Partner Network as a Global Premier Partner.

Under the agreement, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit focused on delivering Claude-powered solutions across industries, with early access to Anthropic's family of Claude models.

50,000 Associates to be equipped with Claude

TCS will deploy Claude across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales functions through enterprise-wide licensing, equipping 50,000 associates with the AI model. The internal rollout is designed to generate first-hand operational insights that TCS will then apply to client engagements.

The two companies will jointly go to market with AI solutions targeting highly regulated sectors, including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public services, aviation, telecom, and medtech. Co-innovation efforts will focus on domain-specific workflows, system modernisation, and customer experience transformation.

Addressing the Pilot-To-Production Gap