TCS Partners With Anthropic To Scale Enterprise AI, Rolls Out Claude To 50,000 Associates
Tata Consultancy Services and Anthropic have announced a global strategic partnership to help enterprises scale AI adoption using Claude, with a focus on regulated industries.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a global strategic partnership with Anthropic to help customers accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The Indian company will join the Claude Partner Network as a Global Premier Partner.
Under the agreement, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit focused on delivering Claude-powered solutions across industries, with early access to Anthropic's family of Claude models.
50,000 Associates to be equipped with Claude
TCS will deploy Claude across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales functions through enterprise-wide licensing, equipping 50,000 associates with the AI model. The internal rollout is designed to generate first-hand operational insights that TCS will then apply to client engagements.
TCS and @AnthropicAI come together to unlock new possibilities with AI. As a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network, TCS will bring powerful AI capabilities to enterprises, focused on accuracy, resilience and strong governance.— Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) June 11, 2026
Together, we will help enterprises… pic.twitter.com/YFHGV1owyG
The two companies will jointly go to market with AI solutions targeting highly regulated sectors, including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public services, aviation, telecom, and medtech. Co-innovation efforts will focus on domain-specific workflows, system modernisation, and customer experience transformation.
Addressing the Pilot-To-Production Gap
TCS mentions that one of the key objectives of the partnership is tackling a persistent challenge in regulated industries like finance, law, marketing, etc, which is the inability to move AI initiatives beyond the pilot stage. Requirements for accuracy, auditability, and oversight in these sectors are significantly more demanding, and the cost of errors is considerably higher.
TCS mentions that the partnership aims to give enterprises a structured and confident path to production-grade AI deployment.
Product and Platform Integration
The partnership spans several TCS products and platforms. In the United Kingdom (UK), Diligenta — TCS's FCA-regulated life and pensions business serving over 22 million customers will use Claude to drive agentic process transformation and improve customer experience.
TCS's BFSI products and platforms teams will also leverage Claude Code to enhance productivity across software engineering and IT operations.
Moreover, TCS iON, which conducts over 75 million assessments annually across 1,500 cities in India, will deliver learning and certification programmes on Claude models, building an AI-certified workforce at scale.
TCS mentions that it will also contribute its domain-led engineering capabilities to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins, covering use cases such as claims adjudication and lending advisory.