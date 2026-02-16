ETV Bharat / technology

TCS, AMD To Expand AI Partnership To Take On NVIDIA In India

New Delhi: Chipmaker AMD is deepening its India push through an expanded partnership with India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), deploying its latest rack-scale AI data centre technology in the country as they prepare for competition from Nvidia Corporation in one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets.

TCS and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD's 'Helios' platform in India, with an eye on large enterprises and sovereign AI demand, the company said. The collaboration will see TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, bring AMD's state-of-the-art AI architecture to India.

The collaboration includes an AI-ready data centre blueprint that can scale up to 200 megawatts of capacity. The partnership was announced just as the AI Impact Summit opened in New Delhi on Monday. The companies said the platform is designed to support high-performance AI training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, AI firms, and large enterprises operating in India.

The move positions AMD more directly against Nvidia in India's rapidly expanding AI infrastructure segment, as enterprises and government-backed initiatives scale compute capacity to support large language models, AI training and inference workloads.