ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of May 28 Launch

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially revealed the interior of the facelifted Tiago EV ahead of its scheduled launch on May 28, where it will be unveiled alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago. The updated electric hatchback arrives with a noticeably more modern cabin, a sharper exterior design, and a significantly expanded feature list — all while retaining the practicality that made the original model popular in the affordable EV segment.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: A More Premium Cabin

The interior of the facelifted Tiago EV adopts a cleaner, more EV-specific feel compared to its predecessor. Tata has retained the dual-tone black-and-grey colour scheme, but the overall execution now appears more refined. It will feature a horizontal dashboard layout with layered textures that runs across the full width of the cabin, complemented by a fabric-wrapped upper dashboard, adding a premium touch.

The dashboard will have two floating style displays. One will be a touchscreen infotainment system, and the other one will be a digital instrument cluster. Tata has retained the physical controls for the air conditioning system, with tactile buttons and rotary knobs keeping climate adjustment intuitive and straightforward. The floating screen layout will also free up additional storage space. Moreover, the vehicle will also feature physical tactile automatic window controls.