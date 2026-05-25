Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of May 28 Launch
Tata Motors has revealed the facelifted Tiago EV's interior ahead of its May 28 launch, confirming floating screens, rear AC vents, and refreshed styling.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially revealed the interior of the facelifted Tiago EV ahead of its scheduled launch on May 28, where it will be unveiled alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago. The updated electric hatchback arrives with a noticeably more modern cabin, a sharper exterior design, and a significantly expanded feature list — all while retaining the practicality that made the original model popular in the affordable EV segment.
2026 Tata Tiago EV: A More Premium Cabin
The interior of the facelifted Tiago EV adopts a cleaner, more EV-specific feel compared to its predecessor. Tata has retained the dual-tone black-and-grey colour scheme, but the overall execution now appears more refined. It will feature a horizontal dashboard layout with layered textures that runs across the full width of the cabin, complemented by a fabric-wrapped upper dashboard, adding a premium touch.
The dashboard will have two floating style displays. One will be a touchscreen infotainment system, and the other one will be a digital instrument cluster. Tata has retained the physical controls for the air conditioning system, with tactile buttons and rotary knobs keeping climate adjustment intuitive and straightforward. The floating screen layout will also free up additional storage space. Moreover, the vehicle will also feature physical tactile automatic window controls.
The new Tiago EV will add dedicated AC vents in the rear passenger row, which becomes an essential feature, especially during summers. Moreover, the two-spoke steering wheel will carry an illuminated ‘Tata.ev’ logo instead of the standard Tata logo, offering a distinction between the electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants.
2026 Tata Tiago EV: Exterior Updates
The 2026 Tiago EV, compared to its predecessor, will have a body-coloured closed-off front grille. It will also feature slimmer LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs that deliver a sharper visual signature. The redesigned bumper features vertical styling elements and angular inserts for a more premium look overall.
Along the sides, it will include new alloy wheels, black wheel arch surrounds, gloss-black door mirrors, a shark-fin antenna, and Tata.ev door badging to update the profile. At the rear, redesigned vertical LED tail lamps are visually connected by a gloss-black strip across the tailgate, creating a wider, more contemporary appearance.
2026 Tata Tiago EV: Features And Powertrain
The electric Tiago will feature a 360-degree camera. This will make the facelifted Tiago EV one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India to offer the technology. Other expected features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging trays, USB Type-C ports — below the A/C control panel — , and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
The facelifted version is expected to carry over the same 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs present in the ongoing model, offering claimed ranges of 223km and 293km respectively. Tata is yet to confirm whether any mechanical revisions will be offered in the facelift.
The Tiago EV will continue to rival the MG Comet EV and Citroën eC3 upon launch, in India.