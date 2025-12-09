ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Variant-Wise Prices Revealed In India

The Acoomplised and Accomplished+ varaint prices are yet to be announced. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors announced the prices of the base and mid variants of the new Sierra SUV in India. The prices of the top two variants - Accomplished and Accomplished+ are yet to be released. In India, the Tata Sierra competes against SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda WR-V, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

Tata Motors has positioned the new Sierra below the Harrier and above the Curvv in the lineup.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise Pricing

Tata has revealed the prices of the base and mid variants of Sierra, which include the Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, and Adventure+. It starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart+ variant and goes up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Adventure+ model.

It comes in six colour options: Andaman Adventure with Dual tone, Pristine White with Dual tone, Pure Grey with Dual tone, Bengal Rouge with Dual tone, Coorg Cloud with Dual tone, and Munnar Mist with Dual tone.