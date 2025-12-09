ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Variant-Wise Prices Revealed In India

The original Tata Sierra was launched in India in 1991, becoming the country's first indigenous SUV. It was discontinued around 2003.

The Acoomplised and Accomplished+ varaint prices are yet to be announced. (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 9, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors announced the prices of the base and mid variants of the new Sierra SUV in India. The prices of the top two variants - Accomplished and Accomplished+ are yet to be released. In India, the Tata Sierra competes against SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda WR-V, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

Tata Motors has positioned the new Sierra below the Harrier and above the Curvv in the lineup.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise Pricing

Tata has revealed the prices of the base and mid variants of Sierra, which include the Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, and Adventure+. It starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart+ variant and goes up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Adventure+ model.

It comes in six colour options: Andaman Adventure with Dual tone, Pristine White with Dual tone, Pure Grey with Dual tone, Bengal Rouge with Dual tone, Coorg Cloud with Dual tone, and Munnar Mist with Dual tone.

Tata Sierra Variant-wise pricing. (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Sierra: Features

The Tata Sierra comes with a lot of comfort and safety features. In terms of comfort features, the Sierra includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arcade suite, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA Connected car app, screen for co-driver with gaming control, Sonic Shaft sound bar, Panoramax voice-assisted Panoramic sunroof, autoheadlamps, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, and more.

In terms of safety, the SUV features Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control, Six Airbags, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, Interior Rear View Mirror (IRVM), Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and more.

Tata Sierra: Specifications

The Tata Sierra comes in three engine options. The 1.5 litre naturally aspirated (NA) Revtron petrol engine produces a power output of 104.55 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 2,100 rpm. It comes with 6-speed manual and 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmissions.

The 1.5 litre TGDi Hyperion petrol engine generates a power output of 157.81 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 255 Nm of torque at 1750 - 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission (AT).

The 1.5 litre Kyrojet diesel engine produces a power output of 116.38 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm with a 6-speed manual transmission, and 116.38 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm with a 6-speed AT.

EnginePower output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Transmission
1.5L NA Revtron Petrol104.55 bhp at 6,000 rpm145 Nm of torque at 2,100 rpm6MT | 7DCA
1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol157.81 bhp at 5,000 rpm255 Nm of torque at 1750 - 4,000 rpm6AT
1.5L Kyrojet Diesel 116.38 bhp at 4,000 rpm60 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm (MT)6MT | 6AT
280 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm (AT)
