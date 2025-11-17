Tata Sierra Revealed Ahead Of November 25 Launch Date: Design, Interior, Features
The Indian automaker has revealed the upcoming SUV, Tata Sierra, through its official Instagram page.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has finally revealed the much-awaited SUV, Tata Sierra, in India. For several weeks, the company has been showcasing teasers for the SUV on social media, highlighting its key features alongside the design and interior. With this reveal, the company marks the return of its iconic Sierra nameplate, which was discontinued in 2003. Tata is expected to reveal the price, availability, and other details on November 25, 2025.
Tata Sierra: Design
The new Sierra will feature a boxy design with modern elements. It will come with a gloss-black panel with connected LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and the Tata logo at the front. Gloss-black accents and a faux silver skid plate on the front bumper add a rugged look to the SUV, while the two-pixel-shaped LED fog lamps on both sides provide a clean and sophisticated look. The modern look of the upcoming Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles.
Although it will not feature the curved glass windows of the original Tata Sierra, the black-coloured section between the B and C pillars creates a similar visual effect. Other highlights include black body cladding on wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhance its bold and modern look.
At the rear, the new Sierra will feature a full-width LED taillight bar, offering a clean look. Similar to the front bumper, the rear bumper will also carry gloss-black accents and a faux silver skid plate, maintaining a minimalist design.
Tata Sierra: Interior
The new Sierra cabin appears to have a beige and black colour theme, along with a massive panoramic sunroof that will extend up to the C-pillar, making the cabin feel airy. It will feature three screens across the dashboard—two for infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster. It is worth noting that the content played on both infotainment screens can be synchronised. The upcoming SUV will have a four-spoke steering wheel, with an illuminated Tata logo and touch-sensitive controls, similar to the Tata Curvv.
Although the seating configuration has not been officially revealed, several reports suggest that the upcoming SUV will be a five-seater. They also mention that the new Tata Sierra will feature adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.
Tata Sierra: Engine options
Tata is expected to launch the new Sierra with three ICE engine options—a 1.5L turbo petrol, a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5L diesel.
The upcoming vehicle is expected to feature a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. As the Indian automaker currently does not have an active engine of this range, it is expected that the new Sierra would be powered by the same engine, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. If this proves true, the engine will also debut in the Tata Harrier and Safari, launching on December 9.
The Indian automaker could also offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with this SUV. It is also expected to feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, which powers the Tata Curvv and Nexon.
All engine options are expected to be available in both manual and automatic transmissions.