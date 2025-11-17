ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Revealed Ahead Of November 25 Launch Date: Design, Interior, Features

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has finally revealed the much-awaited SUV, Tata Sierra, in India. For several weeks, the company has been showcasing teasers for the SUV on social media, highlighting its key features alongside the design and interior. With this reveal, the company marks the return of its iconic Sierra nameplate, which was discontinued in 2003. Tata is expected to reveal the price, availability, and other details on November 25, 2025.

Tata Sierra: Design

The new Sierra will feature a boxy design with modern elements. It will come with a gloss-black panel with connected LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and the Tata logo at the front. Gloss-black accents and a faux silver skid plate on the front bumper add a rugged look to the SUV, while the two-pixel-shaped LED fog lamps on both sides provide a clean and sophisticated look. The modern look of the upcoming Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles.

Although it will not feature the curved glass windows of the original Tata Sierra, the black-coloured section between the B and C pillars creates a similar visual effect. Other highlights include black body cladding on wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhance its bold and modern look.

At the rear, the new Sierra will feature a full-width LED taillight bar, offering a clean look. Similar to the front bumper, the rear bumper will also carry gloss-black accents and a faux silver skid plate, maintaining a minimalist design.

Tata Sierra: Interior