Tata Sierra Launched At Rs 11.49 Lakh: Design, Features, Powertrains
The Tata Sierra comes in six colour options: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Sierra in India. With the introduction of this SUV, the Indian automaker has revived its legendary Sierra nameplate in India, which was discontinued in 2003. It is positioned in the mid-size segment and features a new design, engine options, features, and a new colour palette.
The Tata Sierra comes at an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle will be open from December 16, 2025, which can be done via the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the SUV will commence from January 15, 2025. It is available in six colour options: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.
In India, the all-new Tata Sierra will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate.
One more reason to Escape Mediocre SUVs.— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 25, 2025
Tata Sierra. Introductory price starts at ₹11.49 Lakh*
Because we care that premium shouldn’t be for a few. It starts here.
Pre-book now: https://t.co/OpLIrVICxD
*T&C apply.#Sierra #TataSierra #EscapeMediocre pic.twitter.com/mDWYwN13vn
Tata Sierra: Design
The Tata Sierra features a boxy design inspired by its discontinued predecessor, but comes with multiple elements that offer a modern touch to the vehicle. It has an upright stance. The front side of the mid-size SUV sports a gloss-black panel with connected LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and the brand’s logo below the ‘Sierra’ lettering. The front aesthetic is further elevated with the presence of a silver skid plate on the bumper, which adds a rugged look ot the SUV. The two-pixel-shaped fog lamps on both sides offer a minimalist and sophisticated look.
The modern design of the Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles at the sides. It has a black-coloured section between the B and C pillars that creates a visual effect of curved glass windows, present in the discontinued Sierra. Other highlights include black body cladding on wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhance its bold and modern look.
At the rear, the new Sierra boasts a full-width LED taillight bar, offering a clean look. Similar to the front bumper, the rear bumper also features gloss-black accents and a silver skid plate, maintaining a minimalist design.
Tata Sierra: Interior and features
The Tata Sierra has a premium cabin. It features three dashboard displays: one for the digital instrument cluster and two for infotainment, which are capable of sharing content seamlessly. It comes with a four-spoke steering wheel (inspired by the Tata Curvv), with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre, along with touch-sensitive controls on both sides.
The new Sierra also includes a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a first-in-segment SonicShaft soundbar, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and ventilated, powered front seats, and more. It has soft-touch panels across the interior for enhanced premiumness.
In terms of safety, the Sierra comes with 6 airbags, seatbelt anchor pre-tension, ISOFIX seat points for child safety, and more. It also comes with a Level 2 ADAS suite, consisting of an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, dual blind spot detectors, ESP with 21 functions, and more.
Tata Sierra: Engine specifications
The Tata Sierra comes in three engine options: the 1.5L Kryojet diesel engine, an all-new 1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine.
The 1.5L Kryojet diesel engine produces a peak power output of 116.38 bhp and 260Nm of torque with the manual transmission and 280Nm of torque with the automatic gearbox.
The 1.5L TGDi turbo petrol engine generates a peak power output of 157.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque
The 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out a peak power output of 104.55 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. It comes in 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission options.