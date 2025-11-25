ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Launched At Rs 11.49 Lakh: Design, Features, Powertrains

The Tata Sierra will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others in India. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Sierra in India. With the introduction of this SUV, the Indian automaker has revived its legendary Sierra nameplate in India, which was discontinued in 2003. It is positioned in the mid-size segment and features a new design, engine options, features, and a new colour palette.

The Tata Sierra comes at an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle will be open from December 16, 2025, which can be done via the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the SUV will commence from January 15, 2025. It is available in six colour options: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

In India, the all-new Tata Sierra will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate.

Tata Sierra: Design

The Tata Sierra features a boxy design inspired by its discontinued predecessor, but comes with multiple elements that offer a modern touch to the vehicle. It has an upright stance. The front side of the mid-size SUV sports a gloss-black panel with connected LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and the brand’s logo below the ‘Sierra’ lettering. The front aesthetic is further elevated with the presence of a silver skid plate on the bumper, which adds a rugged look ot the SUV. The two-pixel-shaped fog lamps on both sides offer a minimalist and sophisticated look.

The modern design of the Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles at the sides. It has a black-coloured section between the B and C pillars that creates a visual effect of curved glass windows, present in the discontinued Sierra. Other highlights include black body cladding on wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhance its bold and modern look.

At the rear, the new Sierra boasts a full-width LED taillight bar, offering a clean look. Similar to the front bumper, the rear bumper also features gloss-black accents and a silver skid plate, maintaining a minimalist design.