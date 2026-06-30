Tata Sierra EV With 500+ Km Range, 5.8-Second 0-100 Sprint Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Tata Motors has launched the electric version of its award-winning Sierra SUV, offering up to 665 km of range and dual-motor performance.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of its Sierra SUV in India. The Sierra EV starts from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant and goes up to Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Empowered A trim. It comes in seven colours, including Rishikesh Rapids (marketing colour), Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Coorg Cloud, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, and Pure Grey.
The EV is available in 63kWh and 75kWh — which has the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) — battery packs. Notably, customers can avail the QWD or All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain on the Empowered A 75 variant for an additional Rs 1.2 lakh, and a 7.2kW AC fast charger for Rs 49,000 extra. Bookings have opened from today, with deliveries scheduled to begin from July 15, 2026.
|Persona
|Pure
|Pure S
|Adventure
|Empowered
|Empowered A
|63kWh | RWD
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 22.79 lakh
|-
|75kWh | RWD
|-
|-
|Rs 22.19 lakh
|Rs 23.79 lakh
|Rs 24.79 lakh
RWD - Rear Wheel Drive | *All prices are ex-showroom.
Tata Sierra EV: Design
The Sierra EV retains much of the styling of its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart, including the same silhouette, wheel design and clamshell bonnet and tailgate, though it features a distinct closed-off grille in place of the black element seen on the ICE model. The SUV also gets aerodynamic alloy wheel inserts, end-to-end connected LED daytime running lights and LED tail lights.
Key exterior highlights include flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, 540-degree cameras with a transparent underbody view mode, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a digital key, a 2,730 mm wheelbase, 622 litres of boot space and a panoramic sunroof measuring 1,525 mm by 925 mm.
Tata Sierra EV: Interior and features
The Sierra EV's cabin largely mirrors the well-received interior of the Sierra ICE, featuring the Horizon View triple-screen setup comprising two 12.3-inch displays and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Other highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, an in-car UPI payment system called Drivepay, and an AirConsole gaming feature. The cabin also gets powered and ventilated seats, auto climate control and 5G-enabled connected car services through the iRA.ev suite.
Tata Sierra EV: Battery options and performance
The Sierra EV is offered with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options, delivering a claimed real-world range of over 500 km, with MIDC-certified figures of 565 km and 665 km, respectively. The higher-spec 75 kWh variant is offered with a dual-motor QWD setup, pairing a 234 bhp rear motor with a 138 bhp front motor.
Tata claims that the Sierra EV can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds in Boost Mode, half a second quicker than the Harrier EV. The SUV is built on the Acti.ev platform with frequency-dependent dampers and multi-link suspension, while the TiDAL 2.0 software architecture enables extensive over-the-air updates.
Tata Sierra EV: Fast Charging and Off-Road Capability
The company says the Sierra EV supports fast charging at up to 1.6C, adding 263 km of range in 15 minutes with compatible chargers, and the battery comes with a lifetime warranty covering the vehicle's 15-year registration period. The SUV also offers six terrain modes, off-road crawl control and self-parking, and recently became the first production EV to climb the Tal Moreeb sand dune. Safety features include an L2+ ADAS suite along with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle capability.