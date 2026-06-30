ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra EV With 500+ Km Range, 5.8-Second 0-100 Sprint Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of its Sierra SUV in India. The Sierra EV starts from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant and goes up to Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Empowered A trim. It comes in seven colours, including Rishikesh Rapids (marketing colour), Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Coorg Cloud, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, and Pure Grey.

The EV is available in 63kWh and 75kWh — which has the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) — battery packs. Notably, customers can avail the QWD or All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain on the Empowered A 75 variant for an additional Rs 1.2 lakh, and a 7.2kW AC fast charger for Rs 49,000 extra. Bookings have opened from today, with deliveries scheduled to begin from July 15, 2026.

Persona Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A 63kWh | RWD Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.79 lakh - 75kWh | RWD - - Rs 22.19 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 24.79 lakh

RWD - Rear Wheel Drive | *All prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Sierra EV: Design

The Sierra EV retains much of the styling of its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart, including the same silhouette, wheel design and clamshell bonnet and tailgate, though it features a distinct closed-off grille in place of the black element seen on the ICE model. The SUV also gets aerodynamic alloy wheel inserts, end-to-end connected LED daytime running lights and LED tail lights.

Key exterior highlights include flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, 540-degree cameras with a transparent underbody view mode, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a digital key, a 2,730 mm wheelbase, 622 litres of boot space and a panoramic sunroof measuring 1,525 mm by 925 mm.