Tata Sierra EV Launch Set For Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features, Range, More
Tata Motors will unveil the production-spec Sierra EV on June 30, featuring RWD and AWD options.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Tata Sierra EV tomorrow, on June 30, at 4:30 PM. First showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020, the mid-size SUV is expected to share most of its technology with the Harrier EV while featuring distinctive design elements of the Sierra ICE.
The automaker recently shared a video showcasing the vehicle at the Tal Moreeb dune, charting the sand incline and testing its power-to-weight ratios, traction, and torque in conditions that typically challenge modified combustion engine vehicles.
Tata Sierra EV: Battery, Powertrain
Tata has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be offered in both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive) configurations.
Although the company has yet to officially reveal the specifications and features of the vehicle, Tata Sierra EV is expected to utilise the company's acti.ev+ architecture and offer 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack options, similar to the Harrier EV. The dual-motor AWD setup is expected to be exclusive to the larger battery pack option.
Since the Sierra EV is smaller than the Harrier EV, it could deliver a longer driving range using the same battery packs. For context, the Tata Harrier EV claims a range of up to 627 km (75 kWh RWD).
Tata Sierra EV: Design, Features
The promotional videos of Sierra EV reveal the design of the vehicle. It largely mirrors the ICE-powered Sierra but features specific styling tweaks, which are common to see in an EV. At the front, the car sports a body-coloured, blanked-off non-functional grille, and a new front bumper. Unlike the ICE variant, the EV model does not feature 'Sierra' badging below the front LED light bar.
Coming to the ICE similarities, the electric SUV retains the upright proportions, connected LED lighting, and blacked-out rear glass element. The vehicle is also expected to retain the same 19-inch alloy wheel as the ICE version.
Tata Sierra EV is expected to feature the same cabin as its ICE counterpart, but with minor modifications tailored for an EV. Lower variants of the vehicle could feature a dual-screen layout, while the higher variants might come with a triple-screen setup, featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display.
Other features may include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and multiple drive modes.
Tata Sierra EV: Expected Price
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the company's electric SUV lineup. It will compete against the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e-Vitara.