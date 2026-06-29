ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra EV Launch Set For Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features, Range, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Tata Sierra EV tomorrow, on June 30, at 4:30 PM. First showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020, the mid-size SUV is expected to share most of its technology with the Harrier EV while featuring distinctive design elements of the Sierra ICE.

The automaker recently shared a video showcasing the vehicle at the Tal Moreeb dune, charting the sand incline and testing its power-to-weight ratios, traction, and torque in conditions that typically challenge modified combustion engine vehicles.

Tata Sierra EV: Battery, Powertrain

Tata has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be offered in both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive) configurations.

Although the company has yet to officially reveal the specifications and features of the vehicle, Tata Sierra EV is expected to utilise the company's acti.ev+ architecture and offer 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack options, similar to the Harrier EV. The dual-motor AWD setup is expected to be exclusive to the larger battery pack option.