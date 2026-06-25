Tata Sierra EV Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Launch
Tata Sierra EV's exterior design revealed ahead of its June 30 launch. It could be based on the same platform as the Harrier EV.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) Sierra EV ahead of its launch on June 30. The midsize EV SUV is expected to share much of its mechanical underpinnings with the existing Tata Harrier EV. The new SUV will include an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration.
Tata Sierra EV: Exterior Design
The Tata Sierra EV follows the same design approach used in the company's other Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-to EV conversions, featuring a blanked-off grille and a slightly different front face compared to its petrol counterpart. Changes to the side profile and rear remain minimal. The EV version replaces the regular Sierra's blacked-out functional grille with a body-coloured blanked-off unit. While the lighting elements remain unchanged, the EV does not carry the 'Sierra' branding below the LED light bar, unlike the ICE version. The lower section of the car features a gloss-black bumper finish and a faux silver skid plate on the chin.
The side profile and rear remain largely similar to the ICE model, with the main difference being the 'Sierra.ev' badging on the front doors and tailgate. The 19-inch alloy wheels also seem to remain unchanged, though new colour options are expected for the EV variant.
Tata Sierra EV: Interior and Features
Tata Motors has not officially revealed interior details, but similarities with the ICE version are expected. The cabin may feature a triple-screen setup comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger screen, though this is likely limited to higher trims. Lower variants may receive a dual-screen setup instead of the triple-screen setup, along with a head-up display.
Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and multiple drive modes.
Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain and Range
Mechanically, the Sierra EV is expected to be based on Tata's acti.ev+ architecture, similar to the Harrier EV, and may offer 65kWh and 75kWh battery options. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, though this is likely to be reserved for the top-spec trim, with lower variants featuring rear-wheel drive (RWD).
The Sierra EV is expected to be smaller and lighter than the Harrier EV, which offers a claimed range of up to 627km; its own range could be higher.
Tata Sierra EV: Pricing and Rivals
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata's electric lineup. It will compete with rivals including the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e-Vitara.