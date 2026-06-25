ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra EV Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Launch

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) Sierra EV ahead of its launch on June 30. The midsize EV SUV is expected to share much of its mechanical underpinnings with the existing Tata Harrier EV. The new SUV will include an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration.

Tata Sierra EV: Exterior Design

The Tata Sierra EV follows the same design approach used in the company's other Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-to EV conversions, featuring a blanked-off grille and a slightly different front face compared to its petrol counterpart. Changes to the side profile and rear remain minimal. The EV version replaces the regular Sierra's blacked-out functional grille with a body-coloured blanked-off unit. While the lighting elements remain unchanged, the EV does not carry the 'Sierra' branding below the LED light bar, unlike the ICE version. The lower section of the car features a gloss-black bumper finish and a faux silver skid plate on the chin.

The side profile and rear remain largely similar to the ICE model, with the main difference being the 'Sierra.ev' badging on the front doors and tailgate. The 19-inch alloy wheels also seem to remain unchanged, though new colour options are expected for the EV variant.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior and Features