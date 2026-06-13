Tata Sierra EV Expected To Launch On June 30: Expected Design, Features, Battery Options
Tata Motors is expected to unveil the production-ready Sierra EV on June 30, 2026, with an expected price range of up to Rs 25 lakh.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric Sierra in India on June 30, 2026. While official confirmation of the exact date is yet to be announced, several automotive reports point to June 30. Those outlets may have received a media invite ahead of a public announcement. The date also fits with an earlier earnings call where Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, confirmed the Sierra EV’s arrival in Q2 FY2026-27.
If true, Tata is expected to announce the launch date on its official social media channels in the coming weeks. The Sierra EV has been in development for years, first shown as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 and again in 2023, with a glimpse of the production model revealed in late 2025 alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) Sierra.
Tata Sierra EV: Platform and Battery options
The Sierra EV is likely to use Tata’s acti.ev+ architecture, the same platform as the Harrier EV. Like the Harrier EV, it is expected to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. Vivek Srivastava, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors, has indicated both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) variants, with AWD likely limited to the 75 kWh version.
Tata Sierra EV: Design
The EV is expected to share much of its design with the ICE version, but it will add EV-specific cues, such as a closed-off grille and a revised front bumper. Alloy wheel designs will likely be shared, though the EV could get unique styling. It should carry Tata’s “.ev” badging.
Tata Sierra EV: Interior
The cabin is expected to mirror the ICE model. Top trims may get a triple-screen setup: 10.25-inch digital cluster, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and 12.3-inch passenger display. Lower trims could offer dual screens and a head-up display. Other likely features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, multiple drive modes, and a premium audio system.
Tata Sierra EV: Expected Price
Tata is expected to price the Sierra EV between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Curvv EV at Rs 16.99–19.19 lakh and the Harrier EV at Rs 21.49 - Rs 28.99 lakh. Pricing will be announced after its official launch.