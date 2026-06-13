ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra EV Expected To Launch On June 30: Expected Design, Features, Battery Options

Hyderabad: Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric Sierra in India on June 30, 2026. While official confirmation of the exact date is yet to be announced, several automotive reports point to June 30. Those outlets may have received a media invite ahead of a public announcement. The date also fits with an earlier earnings call where Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, confirmed the Sierra EV’s arrival in Q2 FY2026-27.

If true, Tata is expected to announce the launch date on its official social media channels in the coming weeks. The Sierra EV has been in development for years, first shown as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 and again in 2023, with a glimpse of the production model revealed in late 2025 alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) Sierra.

Tata Sierra EV: Platform and Battery options

The Sierra EV is likely to use Tata’s acti.ev+ architecture, the same platform as the Harrier EV. Like the Harrier EV, it is expected to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. Vivek Srivastava, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors, has indicated both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) variants, with AWD likely limited to the 75 kWh version.