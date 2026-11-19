Tata Sierra EV Earns 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Tata Sierra EV has secured a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, scoring 30.62 out of 32 for adults and 45 out of 49 for children.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Sierra EV has earned a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 30.62 out of 32 points in the adult safety test and 45 out of 49 points in the child safety test.
The top-end Empowered A 75kWh QWD version was used for the tests. The rating is said to apply to all versions of this mid-size electric SUV.
Adult protection
In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Sierra EV provided 'good' protection to the head, chest, pelvis, and thighs of both the driver and the co-driver. The shin bone (lower leg bone) received 'adequate' protection, while the driver's feet received only 'marginal' protection.
In the side movable deformable barrier test, all vital body parts received 'good' protection. In the side pole impact test, the electric SUV was rated 'fair'.
Child protection
In the child protection test, dummies of an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child were placed in forward-facing seats. The car scored full marks in the front crash test (8 out of 8) and the side crash test (4 out of 4).
It also secured 12 out of 12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation. However, it lost 4 points in the vehicle assessment score. This brought the total child safety score to 45 out of 49.
Safety features
The Sierra EV comes with six airbags, a manual day and night rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper and washer, a rear-view camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.
It also offers adjustable headrests for all seats, disc brakes on all wheels, ISOFIX mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, hill descent control, traction control, ABS and EBD. All of these come as standard.
Price and rivals
The Sierra EV is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Vinfast VF6 and MG ZS EV.