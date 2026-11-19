ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra EV Earns 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: Tata Sierra EV has earned a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 30.62 out of 32 points in the adult safety test and 45 out of 49 points in the child safety test.

The top-end Empowered A 75kWh QWD version was used for the tests. The rating is said to apply to all versions of this mid-size electric SUV.

Adult protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Sierra EV provided 'good' protection to the head, chest, pelvis, and thighs of both the driver and the co-driver. The shin bone (lower leg bone) received 'adequate' protection, while the driver's feet received only 'marginal' protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, all vital body parts received 'good' protection. In the side pole impact test, the electric SUV was rated 'fair'.

Child protection

In the child protection test, dummies of an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child were placed in forward-facing seats. The car scored full marks in the front crash test (8 out of 8) and the side crash test (4 out of 4).