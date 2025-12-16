ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Accomplished And Accomplished+ Prices Revealed In India, Bookings Open Today

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially announced the prices of the Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims of the Tata Sierra in India. Bookings for the SUV open on December 16, 2025. Just a week earlier, the Indian automaker had revealed the prices of the base and mid variants of the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra Top Trims: Price, delivery details

The Accomplished variant of the naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished trim of the turbo petrol engine costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Accomplished+ variant is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished trim of the diesel engine costs Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Accomplished+ variant is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission trims.