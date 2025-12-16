ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Sierra Accomplished And Accomplished+ Prices Revealed In India, Bookings Open Today

Available in six colour options—Andaman Adventure, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, and Munnar Mist—each with a dual-tone scheme.

Tata Sierra Accomplished and Accomplished+ variant prices revealed. (Image Credit: YouTube/Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 16, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially announced the prices of the Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims of the Tata Sierra in India. Bookings for the SUV open on December 16, 2025. Just a week earlier, the Indian automaker had revealed the prices of the base and mid variants of the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra Top Trims: Price, delivery details

The Accomplished variant of the naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished trim of the turbo petrol engine costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Accomplished+ variant is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished trim of the diesel engine costs Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Accomplished+ variant is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission trims.

The automatic transmission trims of the diesel engine cost Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished trim and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished+ model.

VariantEngineTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
AccomplishedNA petrolManual (MT)Rs 17.99 lakh
Turbo petrolAutomatic (AT)Rs 19.99 lakh
DieselManual (MT)Rs 18.99 lakh
Accomplished+Turbo petrolAutomatic (AT)Rs 20.99 lakh
Diesel Manual (MT)Rs 20.29 lakh
Automatic (AT)Rs 21.29 lakh

Tata Sierra: Features

The Tata Sierra comes with convenient features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arcade suite, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology (iRA), rain-sensing wipers, Panoramax voice-assisted Panoramic sunroof, screen for co-driver with gaming control, autoheadlamps, Sonic Shaft sound bar, dual-zone climate control, and more.

In terms of safety, the SUV features Six Airbags, Interior Rear View Mirror (IRVM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Corner Stability Control, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, Hill Hold Control, Traction Control, and more.

Tata Sierra: Specifications

The Tata Sierra comes in three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) engine, a 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion (turbo) petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Kyrojet diesel engine.

The naturally aspirated (NA) Revtron petrol engine produces a power output of 104.55 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 2,100 rpm, which comes in a 6-speed manual and 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission option.

EnginePower output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Transmission
1.5L NA Revtron Petrol104.55 bhp at 6,000 rpm145 Nm of torque at 2,100 rpm6MT | 7DCA
1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol157.81 bhp at 5,000 rpm255 Nm of torque at 1750 - 4,000 rpm6AT
1.5L Kyrojet Diesel116.38 bhp at 4,000 rpm60 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm (MT)6MT | 6AT
280 Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm (AT)
