Tata Punch Facelift Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Tata Punch facelift scored 30.58 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP).
Published : January 21, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted version of the compact SUV, the Tata Punch, in India. It achieved a 5-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test. The new compact SUV scored 30.58 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP). It secured 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). Notably, the COP scores were similar to the Punch.ev tested last year. While the AOP scores were slightly lower, which is 30.58 points for the facelifted version and 31.46 points for the Punch.ev.
Tata Punch Facelift: Adult Occupant Protection
The Tata Punch facelift scored 14.71 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. The compact SUV provided good protection to the head, hips, and thighs of both adult passengers. Although the driver's chest, lower legs, and toes were rated as fair.
Additionally, the front passenger's chest and legs received good protection, but the right calf was rated fair in terms of protection. In the side movable barrier impact test, the compact SUV scored 15.87 points out of 16, offering good protection for the adult passenger's head, thighs, abdomen, and hips.
However, occupant chest protection was slightly below marked at fair. Side pole impact testing performed slightly better, with adult occupants receiving good levels of protection across all monitored areas.
Tata Punch Facelift Child Occupant Protection
The Tata Punch facelift scored a full 24 points in the Dynamic Score in terms of child safety ratings. It secured a full 12 points for the CRS Installation Score. However, the compact SUV scored only 9 points out of a possible 13.
Tata Punch Facelift: Safety Features
In terms of safety features, the entire lineup of Tata Punch facelift comes with six airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS, ESP, hill start assist and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.
Meanwhile, the higher variants include features like rear defogger, reverse camera, 360-degree cameras and blind spot monitoring.
Tata Punch Facelift: Price
The Tata Punch facelift starts from Rs 5.59 lakh for the Smart variant and goes up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished+ S trim.