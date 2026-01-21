ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Punch Facelift Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted version of the compact SUV, the Tata Punch, in India. It achieved a 5-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test. The new compact SUV scored 30.58 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP). It secured 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). Notably, the COP scores were similar to the Punch.ev tested last year. While the AOP scores were slightly lower, which is 30.58 points for the facelifted version and 31.46 points for the Punch.ev.

Tata Punch Facelift: Adult Occupant Protection

The Tata Punch facelift scored 14.71 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. The compact SUV provided good protection to the head, hips, and thighs of both adult passengers. Although the driver's chest, lower legs, and toes were rated as fair.

Additionally, the front passenger's chest and legs received good protection, but the right calf was rated fair in terms of protection. In the side movable barrier impact test, the compact SUV scored 15.87 points out of 16, offering good protection for the adult passenger's head, thighs, abdomen, and hips.

However, occupant chest protection was slightly below marked at fair. Side pole impact testing performed slightly better, with adult occupants receiving good levels of protection across all monitored areas.