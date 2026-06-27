ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Power And TPEM Inaugurated Telangana's First High-Speed EV Charging Station In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) inaugurated Telangana's first high-speed Tata.ev MegaCharger hub in Hyderabad. It is located inside the iLabs Centre campus in Hitec City. This move expands Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state.

Jitesh V. Patil (IAS), Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Gopalakrishnan VC, Director of Telangana Government Industries Department Automotive & EV Division, and representatives of Tata Power and Tata Motors participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The EV charging station is designed to cater to the city's rapidly growing EV users, including private vehicle owners, commercial fleets, ride-hailing services, intercity travellers, and corporate commuters.

According to the Transport Department's data, daily EV sales have risen from 209 to 252, marking a 21 per cent increase, after the Telangana government implemented new EV policies and 100 per cent road tax exemptions in November 2024. According to The New Indian Express, Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi said that before the policy’s rollout in November 2024, around 47,730 EVs were registered in Telangana. However, after EV policies and road tax exemptions, EV adoption has accelerated, with 91,572 EVs registered in the financial year 2025–26 alone. Over the past two years, a total of 1,68,646 EVs have been registered, with the cumulative invoice value of EV-related sales crossing `6,296 crore.