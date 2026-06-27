Tata Power And TPEM Inaugurated Telangana's First High-Speed EV Charging Station In Hyderabad
Tata Power and TPEM have inaugurated Telangana's first high-speed mega charging hub in Hyderabad. The charging station has a total charging capacity of 360kW.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) inaugurated Telangana's first high-speed Tata.ev MegaCharger hub in Hyderabad. It is located inside the iLabs Centre campus in Hitec City. This move expands Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state.
Jitesh V. Patil (IAS), Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Gopalakrishnan VC, Director of Telangana Government Industries Department Automotive & EV Division, and representatives of Tata Power and Tata Motors participated in the inauguration ceremony.
The EV charging station is designed to cater to the city's rapidly growing EV users, including private vehicle owners, commercial fleets, ride-hailing services, intercity travellers, and corporate commuters.
According to the Transport Department's data, daily EV sales have risen from 209 to 252, marking a 21 per cent increase, after the Telangana government implemented new EV policies and 100 per cent road tax exemptions in November 2024. According to The New Indian Express, Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi said that before the policy’s rollout in November 2024, around 47,730 EVs were registered in Telangana. However, after EV policies and road tax exemptions, EV adoption has accelerated, with 91,572 EVs registered in the financial year 2025–26 alone. Over the past two years, a total of 1,68,646 EVs have been registered, with the cumulative invoice value of EV-related sales crossing `6,296 crore.
Hyderabad's Tata.ev MegaCharger Hub
The Tata.ev MegaCharger hub has a total charging capacity of 360kW. One of the highlights of the EV charging station is the availability of three advanced chargers with a capacity of 120kW. These chargers can recharge six EVs quickly at the same time. The facility will be available 24x7 day and night.
Hyderabad's new charging hub is part of the broader Tata.ev MegaCharger network operated by TPEM. It is said to have more than 750 charging points across key corridors and cities in India. TPEM noted that EV chargers are accessible through the Tata Power EZ Charge App, which has over 500,000 registered users. These chargers are on highways, at airports, offices, malls, homes, and along travel routes.
The company has also set up over 230,000 home chargers with help from carmakers. Tata Power is a Tata Group company that produces, moves, and supplies 16.3 GW of power. Out of this, 7.5 GW is clean energy, according to the company. Tata Power plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.