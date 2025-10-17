Tata Nexon Now Gets ADAS Safety Features And Red Dark Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has updated its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, in India. The 2025 model now comes with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). In addition to this, the company has also introduced a new Red Dark Edition, featuring cosmetic changes and design enhancements. Both updates are based on the top-spec Fearless + PS trim.

2025 Tata Nexon with ADAS

The Level-2 ADAS is exclusively available on the Fearless + PS variant with the turbo-petrol DCT powertrain. It is now Rs 26,000 higher than the standard Fearless + PS trim without ADAS.

Variant Price (ex-showroom)
Fearless+ PS (Without ADAS)Rs 13.27 lakh
Fearless+ PS (With ADAS)Rs 13.53 lakh

The ADAS suite of the Tata Nexon consists of safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keep assist, front collision warning, high beam assist, traffic signal recognition, autonomous emergency braking, and lane centring system.

ADAS Safety Features
Lane departure warning
Lane keep assist
Front collision warning
High beam assist
Traffic signal recognition
Autonomous emergency braking
Lane centring system

2025 Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition

The sporty-looking Red Dark Edition, previously seen in the 2023 facelift of the electric Nexon, is now available for the ICE variants. It is based on the top-spec Fearless+ PS trim and also includes Level-2 ADAS safety features.

VariantPowertrainPrice (ex-showroom)
Fearless+ PSTurbo-petrol MTRs 12.44 lakh
Turbo-petrol DCTRs 13.81 lakh
CNGRs 13.36 lakh
Diesel MTRs 13.52 lakh
Diesel AMTRs 14.15 lakh
  • MT stands for Manual Transmission
  • DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission
  • AMT stands for Automated Manual Transmission

Similar to the electric version, the ICE-powered Nexon Red Dark is finished in an Atlas Black colour with red accents, and a red-lettered #DARK badging. It features all-black alloy wheels, piano-black grille surrounds, roof rails, and skid plates.

Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

The interior of the Red Dark Edition features a black cabin with red leatherette ventilated front seats with contrasting red stitching and diamond quilting. On the dashboard and console, the special edition sports red accents. The seats of the vehicle are embroidered with #DARK on the headrests.

It also includes exclusive red-themed graphics for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Tata Nexon: Features

The company now offers rear sunshades on the Fearless+ PS trim. Apart from this, the feature list remains unchanged and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start, and more.

Along with the ADAS suite, the Fearless+ PS trim also includes safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Tata Nexon: Engine options

The Tata Nexon comes in turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG engine options. Here is the brief specification of these engines:

Parameters1.2L turbo-petrol engine 1.2L diesel engine 1.2L CNG engine
Power output118.35 bhp116.38 bhp98.63 bhp
Torque170 Nm260 Nm170 Nm
Transmission options5-speed MT6-speed MT6-speed MT
6-speed MT6-speed AMT
6-speed AMT
7-speed DCT
