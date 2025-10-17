ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Nexon Now Gets ADAS Safety Features And Red Dark Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The new Tata Nexon with ADAS is Rs 26,000 higher than the standard Fearless + PS trim without ADAS. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

The ADAS suite of the Tata Nexon consists of safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keep assist, front collision warning, high beam assist, traffic signal recognition, autonomous emergency braking, and lane centring system.

The Level-2 ADAS is exclusively available on the Fearless + PS variant with the turbo-petrol DCT powertrain. It is now Rs 26,000 higher than the standard Fearless + PS trim without ADAS.

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has updated its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, in India. The 2025 model now comes with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). In addition to this, the company has also introduced a new Red Dark Edition, featuring cosmetic changes and design enhancements. Both updates are based on the top-spec Fearless + PS trim.

The sporty-looking Red Dark Edition, previously seen in the 2023 facelift of the electric Nexon, is now available for the ICE variants. It is based on the top-spec Fearless+ PS trim and also includes Level-2 ADAS safety features.

Variant Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) Fearless+ PS Turbo-petrol MT Rs 12.44 lakh Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 13.81 lakh CNG Rs 13.36 lakh Diesel MT Rs 13.52 lakh Diesel AMT Rs 14.15 lakh

MT stands for Manual Transmission

DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission

AMT stands for Automated Manual Transmission

Similar to the electric version, the ICE-powered Nexon Red Dark is finished in an Atlas Black colour with red accents, and a red-lettered #DARK badging. It features all-black alloy wheels, piano-black grille surrounds, roof rails, and skid plates.

Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

The interior of the Red Dark Edition features a black cabin with red leatherette ventilated front seats with contrasting red stitching and diamond quilting. On the dashboard and console, the special edition sports red accents. The seats of the vehicle are embroidered with #DARK on the headrests.

It also includes exclusive red-themed graphics for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Tata Nexon: Features

The company now offers rear sunshades on the Fearless+ PS trim. Apart from this, the feature list remains unchanged and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start, and more.

Along with the ADAS suite, the Fearless+ PS trim also includes safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Tata Nexon: Engine options

The Tata Nexon comes in turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG engine options. Here is the brief specification of these engines: