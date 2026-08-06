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Tata Nexon CAMO Edition Launched In India From Rs 9.99 Lakh; Higher Trims Get ADAS And Dashcam

The Tata Nexon Camo Edition is available across Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS, and Fearless+ A PS trims.

Tata Nexon CAMO Edition Launched In India Starting From Rs 9.99 Lakh With ADAS And Built-In Dashcam
Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched in India. (Image Credit: X/@TataMotors_Cars)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched a new special edition named Camo Edition for the popular compact SUV, Nexon, in India. Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the edition vehicle comes with exclusive exterior colours along with additional technology and comfort features. It is offered in petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

Tata Nexon Camo Edition: Price

The Nexon Camo Edition is available across Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS, and Fearless+ A PS variants. The prices of the special edition depend upon the powertrain and transmission combination. Here are the prices of the Nexon Camo Edition:

VariantEngineTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
CreativePetrolMTRs 9.99 lakh
AMTRs 11.09 lakh
DCARs 11.59 lakh
DieselMTRs 11.54 lakh
AMTRs 12.14 lakh
CNGMTRs 11.39 lakh
Creative+ SPetrolMTRs 10.64 lakh
AMTRs 11.34 lakh
DieselMTRs 11.79 lakh
AMTRs 12.44 lakh
CNGMTRs 11.69 lakh
Creative+ PSPetrolMTRs 11.64 lakh
DCARs 12.79 lakh
CNGMTRs 12.59 lakh
Fearless+ PSPetrolMTRs 12.59 lakh
CNGMTRs 13.54 lakh
Fearless+ A PSPetrolDCARs 13.94 lakh

Tata Nexon Camo Edition: What's new

Compared to the standard Nexon, the special edition comes with two exclusive exterior colours called Munnar Mist and Coorg Clouds. It also features CAMO badging on the front fenders and CAMO-themed perforation on the front seat headrests. Apart from these additions, the Nexon Camo Edition stays identical to the standard model.

Depending on the variant, buyers get a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation, and a new integrated dashcam.

The dashcam works with the car's 360-degree camera system and can record footage during impacts, with storage of up to 256 GB. The CAMO Edition also comes with a seven-function ADAS package for extra driver assistance.

Other features include ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted sunroof, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, six airbags and electronic stability control. Not all features are available on every variant.

Tata Nexon Camo Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the Nexon Camo Edition remains the same as the standard version. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine produces a power output of 118.3 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. It comes with manual, AMT or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates a power output of 112.9 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, with manual or AMT gearbox. The 1.2-litre turbo CNG engine churns out a power output of 98.6 bhp and 170 Nm, paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Now Gets ADAS Safety Features And Red Dark Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications

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TATA NEXON CAMO EDITION PRICE
TATA NEXON CAMO EDITION FEATURES
TATA NEXON CAMO EDITION SPECS
TATA MOTORS
TATA NEXON CAMO EDITION

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