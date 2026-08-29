Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Rebrands As TATA.CARS
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a new consumer brand, TATA.CARS. The legal company name stays the same, but consumers will see a fresh look everywhere.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has unveiled a new name, TATA.CARS, for customers. This new global brand will replace the familiar Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles name across most places where customers interact with the company.
However, there is a key difference. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, known as TMPV, is not disappearing as a company. It will still be used for legal, regulatory, and investor matters. For everyday customers, though, the experience will look quite different from now on.
TATA.CARS becomes the customer-facing brand
The new TATA.CARS name will show up almost everywhere customers deal with the brand. This includes showrooms, service centres, websites, apps, adverts, and other retail spaces. The goal is one smooth identity, from the moment someone first looks at a Tata car to when they buy it, and later service and use it.
Existing car names will not change. Models like the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, and Curvv keep their current names. The well-known Tata ellipse logo on vehicles also stays the same.
New colours, font, look
TATA.CARS is not just a fresh name on the old identity. Tata has built an entirely new visual style. A major change is Ambition Blue, a modern take on Tata's classic blue colour, meant to show optimism and forward movement.
There is also a new typeface called Parallel Display. The whole design is based on an idea called Parallel Pathways, inspired by the shape of the Tata 'T' and road lines.
Why the change?
Tata says Indian customers have long called its cars 'Tata car'. So, instead of resisting this, the company has decided to make it the official name. TATA.CARS also gives Tata one single brand to cover its hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, electric cars, and future mobility products. This matters more as the Indian automaker has petrol, diesel, and electric fuel-type vehicles.
The new brand tagline is 'Nothing's Too Far'. Tata says this reflects a wider idea of movement, not just travelling from one place to another, but helping customers chase their goals and try new things.
What changes for current owners?
For existing Tata owners, the biggest change will be visual. Showrooms, websites, brochures, and service centres will slowly switch to the TATA.CARS look. But the company is not renaming itself overnight. TMPV stays the legal name, while TATA.CARS becomes the name customers see and deal with.