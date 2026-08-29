ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Rebrands As TATA.CARS

The name of the existing car such as Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, and Curvv, along with the Tata ellipse logo will remain the same. ( Image Credit: Tata.Cars )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has unveiled a new name, TATA.CARS, for customers. This new global brand will replace the familiar Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles name across most places where customers interact with the company.

However, there is a key difference. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, known as TMPV, is not disappearing as a company. It will still be used for legal, regulatory, and investor matters. For everyday customers, though, the experience will look quite different from now on.

TATA.CARS becomes the customer-facing brand

The new TATA.CARS name will show up almost everywhere customers deal with the brand. This includes showrooms, service centres, websites, apps, adverts, and other retail spaces. The goal is one smooth identity, from the moment someone first looks at a Tata car to when they buy it, and later service and use it.

Existing car names will not change. Models like the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, and Curvv keep their current names. The well-known Tata ellipse logo on vehicles also stays the same.

New colours, font, look