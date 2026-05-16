Tata Motors Confirms Sierra EV Launch, Two New Nameplates Due By End of 2026
Tata Motors has confirmed the Sierra EV will launch in Q2 FY26-27, alongside two new nameplates and four model facelifts by the end of 2026.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has confirmed that the highly anticipated Sierra EV will launch in the second quarter (Q2) of FY2026-27. The announcement was made by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, during the company's Q4 earnings call. The confirmation marks a significant milestone for the electric SUV, which has been showcased previously only as a concept and prototype, with the production model yet to make its global debut.
The internal combustion engine-powered Sierra is already on sale in India, but the electric variant has remained under wraps. Expected updates to the production model include a body-coloured enclosed front grille, revised daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlamp configuration, and updated front and rear bumpers. However, Tata Motors has remained silent on battery pack options and power output figures, leaving those details for a later reveal closer to launch.
Two New Nameplates and Four Facelifts Confirmed for 2026
In addition to the Sierra EV, Chandra confirmed that two entirely new nameplates will be introduced in 2026. The company is yet to disclose the models. Tata has previously revived its heritage nameplates Safari and Sierra with modern avatars. So, seeing the pattern, the Indian automaker could likely give a new life to the iconic SUV, Tata Sumo. Moreover, Avinya — a luxury concept electric vehicle (EV) —, which has been in development for some time, is also considered to be a strong candidate for one of the new introductions.
Alongside the new nameplates, Tata Motors has also confirmed four model facelifts — two EVs and two internal combustion engines (ICEs). The Tiago and Tiago EV have already been spotted undergoing testing and are widely expected to feature among the updated models. The Tigor, one of Tata's longest-running products is likely to hit the Indian market with a refreshed look alongside its hatchback sibling.
Production Capacity Expansion
Chandra also addressed ongoing supply constraints during the earnings call, noting that most models in Tata's portfolio currently carry an average waiting period of between four and eight weeks. The Sierra and certain electric vehicles are subject to longer waits, though specific figures were not shared. Supply chain disruptions have reduced the company's ability to scale Sierra production since its launch, but Chandra confirmed that corrective measures have been put in place, with production targeted to reach 10,000 units or more per month in the coming months.