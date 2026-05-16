ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Motors Confirms Sierra EV Launch, Two New Nameplates Due By End of 2026

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has confirmed that the highly anticipated Sierra EV will launch in the second quarter (Q2) of FY2026-27. The announcement was made by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, during the company's Q4 earnings call. The confirmation marks a significant milestone for the electric SUV, which has been showcased previously only as a concept and prototype, with the production model yet to make its global debut.

The internal combustion engine-powered Sierra is already on sale in India, but the electric variant has remained under wraps. Expected updates to the production model include a body-coloured enclosed front grille, revised daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlamp configuration, and updated front and rear bumpers. However, Tata Motors has remained silent on battery pack options and power output figures, leaving those details for a later reveal closer to launch.

Two New Nameplates and Four Facelifts Confirmed for 2026

In addition to the Sierra EV, Chandra confirmed that two entirely new nameplates will be introduced in 2026. The company is yet to disclose the models. Tata has previously revived its heritage nameplates Safari and Sierra with modern avatars. So, seeing the pattern, the Indian automaker could likely give a new life to the iconic SUV, Tata Sumo. Moreover, Avinya — a luxury concept electric vehicle (EV) —, which has been in development for some time, is also considered to be a strong candidate for one of the new introductions.