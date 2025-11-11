ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Motors Breaks Silence Over Rumours Of Entering Two-Wheeler Market

As of now, Tata Motors is not entering into the two-wheeler segment. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially clarified that it is not entering the two-wheeler market. In an X post, the company clearly stated that it is not entering the two-wheeler segment, and any reports or claims to the contrary are incorrect.

The company further stated that people must check their official Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) websites, along with other authentic channels, for authentic information.

This X post has been shared in response to several reports and rumours that claimed that the Indian automaker was planning to launch the country’s cheapest motorcycle. Some suspicious outlets even claimed that Tata had already launched a 125cc motorcycle. Priced under Rs 60,000, the imaginary motorcycle was said to have nearly 90 kmpl mileage. Fake renders of the motorcycle were also circulated along with more false details.

Tata Motors is a big player in the automotive industry, but it has yet to enter the two-wheeler market. Doing so would require the company to hire new talent, invest in research and development (R&D), and maybe set up a whole new production facility.

Tata Motors is currently focusing on its commercial and passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles and luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover, which it bought from Ford in 2008.