Tata Motors Breaks Silence Over Rumours Of Entering Two-Wheeler Market
Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially clarified that it is not entering the two-wheeler market. In an X post, the company clearly stated that it is not entering the two-wheeler segment, and any reports or claims to the contrary are incorrect.
The company further stated that people must check their official Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) websites, along with other authentic channels, for authentic information.
This X post has been shared in response to several reports and rumours that claimed that the Indian automaker was planning to launch the country’s cheapest motorcycle. Some suspicious outlets even claimed that Tata had already launched a 125cc motorcycle. Priced under Rs 60,000, the imaginary motorcycle was said to have nearly 90 kmpl mileage. Fake renders of the motorcycle were also circulated along with more false details.
For verified updates and official information, please visit https://t.co/Ac812Be6nw and https://t.co/WdwA0RVagQ, the official source for Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles related news and updates.#TataMotors #OfficialStatement pic.twitter.com/ZrOzSAw7Yp— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 10, 2025
Tata Motors is a big player in the automotive industry, but it has yet to enter the two-wheeler market. Doing so would require the company to hire new talent, invest in research and development (R&D), and maybe set up a whole new production facility.
Tata Motors is currently focusing on its commercial and passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles and luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover, which it bought from Ford in 2008.
History of Tata Motors
Tata Motors (previously known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO)) started its journey in India by manufacturing locomotives in 1945. It rolled out its first indigenous heavy-duty truck in the country in 1954, which was made in collaboration with Daimler-Benz.
In 1991, the automaker achieved a new landmark by launching its first home-grown sports utility vehicle (SUV), Tata Sierra, in India. The vehicle was fully designed and manufactured locally. It is worth noting that after a gap of 28 years, the new avatar of this legendary SUV will be launched in India on November 25, 2025.
Tata Indica was the brand's first indigenously developed passenger car, which was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 1998.
In 2020, Tata Motors introduced the electric iteration of its popular compact SUV Nexon. It was built on the Ziptron EV architecture.
Currently, in the four-wheeler passenger segment, Tata Motors sells the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, and Harrier ICE and EV models, with the Altroz and Safari being only available in ICE versions.