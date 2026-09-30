Tata.Cars Extends BaaS Scheme To Entire Electric Vehicle Range
Tata.Cars has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service scheme to all six electric models, cutting upfront costs by as much as Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata.Cars has widened its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme to include the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV. The financing scheme was previously available only on the Tiago EV and Punch EV. However, the scheme now covers all six electric models in the company's lineup, including Sierra EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV.
The BaaS model separates the battery cost from the rest of the vehicle, allowing buyers to pay less upfront. The battery is financed through a separate monthly payment, with the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) amount depending on the battery's capacity, the down payment made and the length of the loan.
How does the scheme work?
Depending on the model, Tata's BaaS programme reduces the initial purchase price by between Rs 2.30 lakh and Rs 7.30 lakh. The Tiago EV sees the smallest reduction, while the Harrier EV offers the largest upfront saving.
The price cut stands at Rs 5.35 lakh for the Nexon EV, Rs 6.20 lakh for the Curvv EV and Rs 6.80 lakh for the Sierra EV. The Punch EV sees an upfront reduction of Rs 3.20 lakh.
Under the scheme, buyers effectively take out two separate loans, one for the vehicle and one for the battery, financed independently. The monthly battery payment depends on battery capacity, the buyer's down payment, and the chosen loan term. This battery EMI does not cover costs such as charging, maintenance or repairs.
The prices mentioned apply to entry-level variants for individual buyers and are based on specified daily driving assumptions. These figures also exclude government levies, road tax, insurance, and Tax Collected at Source (TCS).
Customers who prefer a traditional purchase can still buy any Tata EV with the battery cost included in the vehicle price. BaaS is being offered as an alternative option for those looking to lower their initial spending.
Tata.Cars: All EV BaaS and Non-BaaS prices
|Cars
|Battery
|Non-BaaS price
|BaaS price
|Upfront saving
|Usage cost
|Tiago EV
|19kWh
|Rs 6.99 lakh
|Rs 4.69 lakh
|Rs 2.30 lakh
|Rs 2.6/km
|Punch EV
|30kWh
|Rs 9.79 lakh
|Rs 6.59 lakh
|Rs 3.20 lakh
|Rs 2.6/km
|Nexon EV
|45kWh
|Rs 14.34 lakh
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|Rs 5.35 lakh
|Rs 4.4/km
|Curvv EV
|55kWh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|Rs 6.20 lakh
|Rs 5/km
|Sierra EV
|63kWh
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 6.80 lakh
|Rs 5.5/km
|Harrier EV
|65kWh
|Rs 21.79 lakh
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|Rs 7.30 lakh
|Rs 5.9/km