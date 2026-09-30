ETV Bharat / technology

Tata.Cars Extends BaaS Scheme To Entire Electric Vehicle Range

All six EV models, including Sierra EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV, receive BaaS financing scheme. ( Image Credit: Tata.Cars EV )

Hyderabad: Tata.Cars has widened its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme to include the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV. The financing scheme was previously available only on the Tiago EV and Punch EV. However, the scheme now covers all six electric models in the company's lineup, including Sierra EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV.

The BaaS model separates the battery cost from the rest of the vehicle, allowing buyers to pay less upfront. The battery is financed through a separate monthly payment, with the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) amount depending on the battery's capacity, the down payment made and the length of the loan. How does the scheme work? Depending on the model, Tata's BaaS programme reduces the initial purchase price by between Rs 2.30 lakh and Rs 7.30 lakh. The Tiago EV sees the smallest reduction, while the Harrier EV offers the largest upfront saving.