Tata Launches Punch EV Facelift With New Battery Packs, BaaS Option, Colours In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes in 30kWh and 40kWh battery pack options. ( Image Credit: Tata.ev )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of its popular electric compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Punch EV, in India. It comes with a refreshed design and new colour options. The Punch EV facelift also includes new battery packs — 30kWh and 40kWh — and introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Price, colours, availability

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes in three main variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered. The base model, Smart, comes in a 30kWh battery pack, priced at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Smart+ trim is offered in both 30kWh and 40kWh packs that cost Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The mid variant, Adventure, is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 40kWh battery pack. While the Empowered and Empowered+ S, available only in the 40kWh battery pack, cost Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Tata Punch EV facelift is offered in seven colours, including Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Empowered Oxide, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

Bookings for the new electric compact SUV can be done via Tata Motors’ official website (ev.tatamotors.com) or by visiting the nearest dealership.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 30kWh 40kWh Smart Rs 9.69 lakh - Smart+ Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh Adventure - Rs 11.59 lakh Empowered - Rs 12.29 lakh Empowered+ - Rs 12.59 lakh

Tata Punch EV facelift: Battery, range, charging capacity

The Tata Punch EV facelift’s 40kWh battery pack has an ARAI-certified range of 468 km on a single charge. While C75 (Tata’s real-world testing) rated, the real-world range of this battery pack is around 355 km. Notably, Tata Motors also offers a Lifetime HV battery warranty specifically for the 40kWh battery pack, covering unlimited km.

The real-world range of the 30kWh battery pack on the Smart and Smart+ variants hovers between 265 km and 280 km.