ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches Punch EV Facelift With New Battery Packs, BaaS Option, Colours In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes in Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Empowered Oxide, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, and Pristine White colours.

Tata Launches Punch EV Facelift With New Battery Packs, BaaS Option, Colours In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Tata Punch EV facelift comes in 30kWh and 40kWh battery pack options. (Image Credit: Tata.ev)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of its popular electric compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Punch EV, in India. It comes with a refreshed design and new colour options. The Punch EV facelift also includes new battery packs — 30kWh and 40kWh — and introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Price, colours, availability

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes in three main variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered. The base model, Smart, comes in a 30kWh battery pack, priced at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Smart+ trim is offered in both 30kWh and 40kWh packs that cost Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The mid variant, Adventure, is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 40kWh battery pack. While the Empowered and Empowered+ S, available only in the 40kWh battery pack, cost Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Tata Punch EV facelift is offered in seven colours, including Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Empowered Oxide, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

Bookings for the new electric compact SUV can be done via Tata Motors’ official website (ev.tatamotors.com) or by visiting the nearest dealership.

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
30kWh40kWh
SmartRs 9.69 lakh-
Smart+Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh
Adventure - Rs 11.59 lakh
Empowered - Rs 12.29 lakh
Empowered+ - Rs 12.59 lakh

Tata Punch EV facelift: Battery, range, charging capacity

The Tata Punch EV facelift’s 40kWh battery pack has an ARAI-certified range of 468 km on a single charge. While C75 (Tata’s real-world testing) rated, the real-world range of this battery pack is around 355 km. Notably, Tata Motors also offers a Lifetime HV battery warranty specifically for the 40kWh battery pack, covering unlimited km.

The real-world range of the 30kWh battery pack on the Smart and Smart+ variants hovers between 265 km and 280 km.

In terms of charging, both battery packs support 65kW of DC fast charging, making the vehicle power up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. Moreover, a 15-minute charge can provide the electric vehicle (EV) with a real-world range of 135 km.

Tata Punch EV facelift: BaaS scheme

Tata Motors has introduced a BaaS option for the Punch EV facelift. Under this scheme, the price of the vehicle will be slashed and cost Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with a battery EMI of Rs 2.6 per km, offering an alternative financing option for customers.

Tata Launches Punch EV Facelift With New Battery Packs, BaaS Option, Colours In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Tata Punch EV facelift in Supernova Copper colour. (Image Credit: Tata.ev)

Tata Punch EV facelift: Design

The Punch EV facelift borrows several styling cues from its petrol-powered sibling. It retains the split headlamp layout, though the LED daytime running lights differ slightly from those on the internal combustion model. The bumper features a cleaner design with lighter cladding and a single large air intake vent at its base. The rear carries over the connected taillamp arrangement from the ICE facelift, paired with a revised bumper.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Interior and features

The Punch EV facelift’s cabin remains largely unchanged, with a dual-tone colour scheme added as a subtle refresh. The top-spec variant continues to feature a 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and touch-based climate controls.

In terms of equipment, even the base model includes two drive modes, Tata's iRA connected car technology, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and front power windows. Higher variants add an 8-inch touchscreen, a USB Type-C fast-charging port, an electronic parking brake, a reverse camera, keyless entry and start, and cruise control.

Tata Launches Punch EV Facelift With New Battery Packs, BaaS Option, Colours In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Tata Punch EV facelfit features hill start assist as standard. (Image Credit: Tata.ev)

Moreover, the top variants also include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 350-degree camera system, blind spot monitoring, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and automatic headlamps and wipers.

In terms of safety features, all variants come with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill start assist as standard.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Specifications

The Punch EV facelift produces a peak power output of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 153 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9 seconds. The electric SUV comes with three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport — alongside four regenerative braking levels, adjustable via paddle shifters.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

TAGGED:

TATA PUNCH EV FACELIFT PRICE
TATA PUNCH EV FACELIFT FEATURES
TATA PUNCH EV FACELIFT SPECS
TATA
TATA PUNCH EV FACELIFT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.