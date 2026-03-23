ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 In India At Rs 26.49 Lakh

Hyderabad: Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India by adding the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant to its popular mid-size SUV, Harrier EV's lineup. It features a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) option, which was earlier only available in the top-spec, Empowered trim. Upon launch, the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant joins the existing variants, such as the Adventure, Adventure S, and Empowered, in the country. In addition, the Indian automaker has also introduced a new exterior colour, named Seaweed Green, for the Harrier EV across all variants.

Tata Harrier EV: Price

The Fearless+ QWD 75 trim of the Harrier EV is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered AWD costing Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the latest colour option, the EV is also available in Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Empowered Oxide, depending on the variant of the vehicle.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 65kWh (RWD) 75kWh (RWD) 75kWh (AWD) Adventure Rs 21.49 lakh - - Adventure S Rs 21.99 lakh - - Fearless+ Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 26.49 lakh (new) Empowered - Rs 27.49 lakh Rs 28.99 lakh

Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75: What's new

The Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant comes with features such as ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver's seat, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.