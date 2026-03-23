Tata Launches Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 In India At Rs 26.49 Lakh
The Tata Harrier EV comes in Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, and Seaweed Green colour options.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India by adding the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant to its popular mid-size SUV, Harrier EV's lineup. It features a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) option, which was earlier only available in the top-spec, Empowered trim. Upon launch, the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant joins the existing variants, such as the Adventure, Adventure S, and Empowered, in the country. In addition, the Indian automaker has also introduced a new exterior colour, named Seaweed Green, for the Harrier EV across all variants.
Tata Harrier EV: Price
The Fearless+ QWD 75 trim of the Harrier EV is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered AWD costing Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the latest colour option, the EV is also available in Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Empowered Oxide, depending on the variant of the vehicle.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|65kWh (RWD)
|75kWh (RWD)
|75kWh (AWD)
|Adventure
|Rs 21.49 lakh
|-
|-
|Adventure S
|Rs 21.99 lakh
|-
|-
|Fearless+
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Rs 26.49 lakh (new)
|Empowered
|-
|Rs 27.49 lakh
|Rs 28.99 lakh
Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75: What's new
The Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant comes with features such as ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver's seat, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.
Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75: Other convenience and safety features
Along with the above-listed features, the Fearless+ QWD 75 also includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, Dolby Atmos support, and more.
In terms of safety, the new variant comes with 7 airbags, auto park assist, a digital Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) with dashcam, a 540-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, and a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).
Tata Harrier EV: Specifications
The entire lineup of the Harrier EV features 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs and single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) and dual motor AWD drivetrains. The 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack comes with an RWD drivetrain, which produces a peak power output of 234.74 bhp and 315Nm of peak torque. The former has a MIDC-certified claimed range of 538 km, and the latter features 627 km of MIDC range.
Experience QWD, now in Harrier.ev Fearless 75.— TATA.ev (@Tataev) March 21, 2026
Make it yours today at ₹26.49L*#HarrierEV #Deletelmpossible #TATAev #MoveWithMeaning pic.twitter.com/kVumm5dq06
Meanwhile, the dual motor AWD variant gets a Boost mode, which features a peak power output of 234.74 bhp at the rear and 155.83 bhp at the front. It generates a peak torque of 504 Nm and has a MIDC-certified range of 622 km. With the help of Boost mode, the Harrier EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It also supports fast charging, which charges the EV's battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger.
|Battery Pack
|65 kWh
|75 kWh
|75 kWh
|Drivetrain
|Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
|Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
|Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD)
|Power
|238 PS
|238 PS
|238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor)
|Torque
|315 Nm
|315 Nm
|504 Nm
|MIDC certified Range
|538 km
|627 km
|622 km