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Tata Launches Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 In India At Rs 26.49 Lakh

The Tata Harrier EV comes in Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, and Seaweed Green colour options.

Tata Launches Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 In India At Rs 26.49 Lakh
Tata Harrier EV in Nainital Nocturne shade. (Image Credit: Tata.ev)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India by adding the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant to its popular mid-size SUV, Harrier EV's lineup. It features a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) option, which was earlier only available in the top-spec, Empowered trim. Upon launch, the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant joins the existing variants, such as the Adventure, Adventure S, and Empowered, in the country. In addition, the Indian automaker has also introduced a new exterior colour, named Seaweed Green, for the Harrier EV across all variants.

Tata Harrier EV: Price

The Fearless+ QWD 75 trim of the Harrier EV is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the Empowered AWD costing Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the latest colour option, the EV is also available in Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Empowered Oxide, depending on the variant of the vehicle.

Variant Price (ex-showroom)
65kWh (RWD)75kWh (RWD)75kWh (AWD)
Adventure Rs 21.49 lakh--
Adventure SRs 21.99 lakh --
Fearless+Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 26.49 lakh (new)
Empowered -Rs 27.49 lakhRs 28.99 lakh

Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75: What's new

The Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant comes with features such as ventilated front seats with 6-way powered driver seats with memory and 4-way powered co-driver's seat, a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and rear window sunshades.

Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75: Other convenience and safety features

Along with the above-listed features, the Fearless+ QWD 75 also includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

In terms of safety, the new variant comes with 7 airbags, auto park assist, a digital Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) with dashcam, a 540-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, and a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

The entire lineup of the Harrier EV features 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs and single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) and dual motor AWD drivetrains. The 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack comes with an RWD drivetrain, which produces a peak power output of 234.74 bhp and 315Nm of peak torque. The former has a MIDC-certified claimed range of 538 km, and the latter features 627 km of MIDC range.

Meanwhile, the dual motor AWD variant gets a Boost mode, which features a peak power output of 234.74 bhp at the rear and 155.83 bhp at the front. It generates a peak torque of 504 Nm and has a MIDC-certified range of 622 km. With the help of Boost mode, the Harrier EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It also supports fast charging, which charges the EV's battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger.

Battery Pack65 kWh 75 kWh75 kWh
DrivetrainSingle Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD)
Power238 PS238 PS238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor)
Torque315 Nm315 Nm504 Nm
MIDC certified Range538 km627 km622 km
Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter Launched In India Starting From Rs 5.79 Lakh With Refreshed Design, Six Airbags, and Segment-First Features

TAGGED:

FEARLESS PLUS QWD 75 PRICE
HARRIER EV FEATURES
HARRIER EV SPECIFICATIONS
TATA
HARRIER EV FEARLESS PLUS QWD 75

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