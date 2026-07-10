Tata Launches 2026 Stealth Edition For Harrier And Safari In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions are painted in matte black finish, and packed with premium comfort and safety features.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the 2026 iteration of the Stealth Edition for its popular SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, in India. These special edition models are based on the top-spec Fearless+ and Accomplished+ trims of the Harrier and Safari, respectively. The Stealth Editions are offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition costs between Rs 24.09 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Stealth Edition will be available in limited numbers.
|Model
|Price Range (ex-showroom)
|Harrier Stealth Edition
|Rs 23.43 lakh to Rs 26.01 lakh
|Safari Stealth Edition
|Rs 24.09 lakh to Rs 26.76 lakh
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition: Engine
The Stealth Edition models comes with the same engine options as the standard models. The petrol variant carries 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDI engine, which produces a peak power output of 167.62 bhp (125 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It comes in 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
The diesel variant packs a 2.0-litre Kryotec Turbocharged engine, generating 167.62 bhp (125 kW) at 3,750 rpm peak power output and 350 Nm of peak torque at 2,500 rpm. It features 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition: Design
The main highlight of the Stealth Edition is its Stealth Matte Black colour. The alloy wheels retain the same design as the Dark and Red Dark editions but are finished in Matte Stealth Black. Additionally, the SUV gets a 'Stealth' badge on the front fender.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition: Interior and features
The 2026 Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions come with an all-black interior. They also get matching 'Carbon Noir' leatherette seats. A simple dial is used to control the Terrain Response system. These special editions are based on the top-spec versions of both SUVs. So, the Stealth Editions include all the comfort features from those top models. It includes powered and ventilated front seats with an adjustable central armrest, three terrain modes: Normal, Rough, and Wet, a 14.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 13-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, Voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, Alexa connectivity and Arcade app suite, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System, and more.