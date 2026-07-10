ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches 2026 Stealth Edition For Harrier And Safari In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the 2026 iteration of the Stealth Edition for its popular SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, in India. These special edition models are based on the top-spec Fearless+ and Accomplished+ trims of the Harrier and Safari, respectively. The Stealth Editions are offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition costs between Rs 24.09 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Stealth Edition will be available in limited numbers.

Model Price Range (ex-showroom) Harrier Stealth Edition Rs 23.43 lakh to Rs 26.01 lakh Safari Stealth Edition Rs 24.09 lakh to Rs 26.76 lakh

2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition: Engine

The Stealth Edition models comes with the same engine options as the standard models. The petrol variant carries 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDI engine, which produces a peak power output of 167.62 bhp (125 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It comes in 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.