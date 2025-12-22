ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Harrier And Safari With Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine Launched In India: Variants, Specifications

Tata Harrier in Nitro Crimson colour. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has finally introduced the much-awaited petrol engine to its popular Safari and Harrier SUVs, expanding its powertrain options in India. Both vehicles now feature a 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDi petrol engine. In addition, the Harrier is now offered in a new Nitro Crimson shade, available in the Fearless Ultra variant. As expected, the Harrier and Safari receive the same engine that is installed in the Tata Sierra, but with higher-tuned performance. Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine The Hyperion Turbo GDi engine is a 1,498cc in-line 4-cylinder petrol unit with BS6 Phase 2 compliance. It delivers a peak power output of 167.67 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 to 3,500 rpm. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT) Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine: Variants available