Tata Harrier And Safari With Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine Launched In India: Variants, Specifications
The 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDi engine is a 1,498cc in-line 4-cylinder petrol unit with BS6 Phase 2 compliance.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has finally introduced the much-awaited petrol engine to its popular Safari and Harrier SUVs, expanding its powertrain options in India. Both vehicles now feature a 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDi petrol engine. In addition, the Harrier is now offered in a new Nitro Crimson shade, available in the Fearless Ultra variant.
As expected, the Harrier and Safari receive the same engine that is installed in the Tata Sierra, but with higher-tuned performance.
Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine
The Hyperion Turbo GDi engine is a 1,498cc in-line 4-cylinder petrol unit with BS6 Phase 2 compliance. It delivers a peak power output of 167.67 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 to 3,500 rpm. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT)
Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol Engine: Variants available
The new turbo-petrol engine is available starting from the Smart trim and extends up to the Accomplished Ultra and Fearless Ultra variants on the Safari and Harrier, respectively.
The Smart variant on both SUVs is available with a 6-speed MT, while the top trims — Accomplished Ultra (Tata Safari) and Fearless Ultra (Tata Harrier) — are offered with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.
|1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo GDi Petrol: Variant-wise Availability
|Model
|Variants
|Transmission
|Tata Safari
|Smart
|6 MT
|Pure X
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Adventure X+
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Accomplished X
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Accomplished X+
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Accomplished Ultra
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Tata Harrier
|Smart
|6 MT
|Pure X
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Adventure X
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Adventure X+
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Fearless X
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Fearless X+
|6 MT | 6 AT
|Fearless Ultra
|6 MT | 6 AT
Tata Safari and Harrier: Features
The Tata Safari comes with features such as a 10.25-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster, 18/19-inch alloy wheels, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, and auto headlamps. Rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front armrest with storage, push start with remote key, 4-way height-adjustable driver seat, and more.
In terms of safety, the vehicle receives six airbags, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and more.
The Tata Harrier features a 10.25-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster, 18-inch alloy wheels, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, 6-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, auto headlamps, front armrest with storage, push start with remote key, 250+ Native Voice Commands, and more.
It comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and more.