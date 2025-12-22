ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Electronics, Japan's ROHM Partner To Make Semiconductors In India

New Delhi: Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Japan-based ROHM Co to manufacture semiconductors in India for both domestic and global markets, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

As part of the initial phase of the partnership, Tata Electronics and ROHM will set up a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India.

The collaboration will combine ROHM’s advanced device technologies with Tata Electronics’ capabilities in semiconductor assembly and testing.

“Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver chip packaging services to support ROHM in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets,” Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said.

“This partnership will go a long way in bringing in trust and resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain while also expanding our respective business opportunities,” Thakur added.

The partnership also aims to expand business opportunities in India by using the sales channels and networks of both companies.

Through this, the two firms plan to deliver higher-value semiconductor solutions to a wide range of customers across sectors.