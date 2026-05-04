Tata Curvv EV Gets New SeriesX Variants With Up To 502 km Range: Price, Features, Specifications
Tata Curvv EV SeriesX variants include Accomplished X 55, Empowered X 55, and Empowered X 55 Dark variants.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched new SeriesX variants of the Curvv EV in India. It includes three variants — Accomplished X 55, Empowered X 55, and Empowered X 55 Dark. All are powered by a 55 kWh battery pack.
Along with this, Tata Motors has also introduced a new 'Nitro Crimson' exterior colour alongside the existing palette.
Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Price
The Tata Curvv Accomplished X 55 is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Curvv Empowered X 55 costs Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Empowered X 55 DARK edition is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Features
The entry-level Accomplished X 55 comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Safety and convenience features include a 360-degree camera system with blind-spot monitoring, ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades.
The Empowered X 55 comes with a more premium set of features compared to the Accomplished X 55. It is equipped with a larger 12.3-inch Harman infotainment touchscreen and a nine-speaker JBL audio system with a subwoofer. The electric vehicle also gets an active seat ventilation, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, and reclining rear seats for added comfort.
On the safety front, the Empowered X 55 comes with Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 functions, 18-inch alloy wheels, V2V and V2L functionality, a frunk, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. The variant is additionally available in a DARK edition, which offers a sportier aesthetic.
Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Range and specifications
The Curvv EV SeriesX delivers an ARAI-certified range of 502 km on a single charge, with Tata Motors claiming a real-world C75 range of approximately 400 km. Built on the company's acti.EV architecture, the electric coupe-SUV produces 167 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. A notable highlight is the lifetime high-voltage battery warranty offered to the first owner, valid for 15 years from the date of registration.