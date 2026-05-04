ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Curvv EV Gets New SeriesX Variants With Up To 502 km Range: Price, Features, Specifications

ata Curvv EV SeriesX variants launched ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched new SeriesX variants of the Curvv EV in India. It includes three variants — Accomplished X 55, Empowered X 55, and Empowered X 55 Dark. All are powered by a 55 kWh battery pack. Along with this, Tata Motors has also introduced a new 'Nitro Crimson' exterior colour alongside the existing palette. Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Price The Tata Curvv Accomplished X 55 is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Curvv Empowered X 55 costs Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Empowered X 55 DARK edition is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Curvv EV SeriesX variants launched (Image Credit: Tata Motors)