Tata Curvv And Curvv EV With New Features Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The new updates for the Curvv and Curvv EV sport new features like a passive ventilation feature, rear window blinds, and more.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the updated version of the Curvv and Curvv EV models in India. Both vehicles come with additional features and a new dual-tone interior theme. These additions are available for the Accomplished trim of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Curvv and Accomplished and Empowered variants of the Curvv EV.
In India, the Curvv rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti SUuzki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.
Meanwhile, the Curvv EV competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and VinFast VF6. It will also face the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara in India, which is expected to be launched next month.
Tata Curvv: Updated price
It is worth noting that the electric iteration of the Curvv features no price change. The Curvv EV is priced between Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here’s the new price list of the updated ICE version of the Tata Curvv in India:
|Variant
|Transmission
|New Price (ex-showroom)
|Accomplished S MT
|Manual
|Rs 14.55 lakh
|Accomplished S GDI MT
|Manual
|Rs 15.71 lakh
|Accomplished S DCA
|DCA
|Rs 16 lakh
|Accomplished S Diesel MT
|Manual
|Rs 16 lakh
|Accomplished+ A GDI MT
|Manual
|Rs 17.16 lakh
|Accomplished S DCA GDI
|DCA
|Rs 17.16 lakh
|Accomplished+A Diesel MT
|Manual
|Rs 17.28 lakh
|Accomplished S Diesel DCA
|DCA
|Rs 17.45 lakh
|Accomplished+A DCA GDI
|DCA
|Rs 18.61 lakh
|Accomplished+A Diesel DCA
|DCA
|Rs 18.73 lakh
Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: What’s new
Both versions of the Curvv feature additional space in its second row. They feature a passive ventilation feature, rear window blinds, cupholders in the rear centre armrest, a white faux carbon fibre finish on the dashboard, and a Lalitpur Grey colour (available only with the ICE version) for the upholstery.
The Curvv sports a dual-climate control; the Curvv EV features raised footrests for the rear passengers and aeroplane-style headrests.
Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Features
The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV feature a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, automatic climate control, a powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, and multi-colour ambient lighting.
Both vehicles are offered with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a Level-2 ADAS suite, and others.
Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Specifications
The Tata Curvv is offered with three engine options: 1.2L Revtron petrol engine, 1.2L Hyperion GDi petrol engine, and 1.5L Kryojet diesel engine. The 1.2L Revotron (naturally aspirated) petrol engine produces a power output of 118.27 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 1,750 - 4,000 rpm. The 1.2L Hyperion GDi petrol engine generates a power output of 123.23 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 225 Nm torque at 1,750 - 3,000 rpm.
Meanwhile, the 1.5L Kryojet diesel engine produces a power output of 116.26 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm torque at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm.
The Curvv ICE version comes in a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) options.
Meanwhile, the Curvv EV comes in two powertrain options with 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery options. Tata offers a lifetime warranty on the battery.
Here are the specifications of the Curvv EV model:
|Parameters
|Curvv EV 45
|Curvv EV 55
|Battery
|45 kWh
|55 kWh
|Range
|430 km
|502 km
|Power
|150 PS
|167 PS
|Torque
|215 Nm
|215 Nm