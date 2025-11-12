ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Curvv And Curvv EV With New Features Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The new additions are available only in the top trims of the Curvv and Curvv EV. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the updated version of the Curvv and Curvv EV models in India. Both vehicles come with additional features and a new dual-tone interior theme. These additions are available for the Accomplished trim of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Curvv and Accomplished and Empowered variants of the Curvv EV.

In India, the Curvv rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti SUuzki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Meanwhile, the Curvv EV competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and VinFast VF6. It will also face the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara in India, which is expected to be launched next month.

Tata Curvv: Updated price

It is worth noting that the electric iteration of the Curvv features no price change. The Curvv EV is priced between Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s the new price list of the updated ICE version of the Tata Curvv in India:

Variant Transmission New Price (ex-showroom) Accomplished S MT Manual Rs 14.55 lakh Accomplished S GDI MT Manual Rs 15.71 lakh Accomplished S DCA DCA Rs 16 lakh Accomplished S Diesel MT Manual Rs 16 lakh Accomplished+ A GDI MT Manual Rs 17.16 lakh Accomplished S DCA GDI DCA Rs 17.16 lakh Accomplished+A Diesel MT Manual Rs 17.28 lakh Accomplished S Diesel DCA DCA Rs 17.45 lakh Accomplished+A DCA GDI DCA Rs 18.61 lakh Accomplished+A Diesel DCA DCA Rs 18.73 lakh

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: What’s new

Both versions of the Curvv feature additional space in its second row. They feature a passive ventilation feature, rear window blinds, cupholders in the rear centre armrest, a white faux carbon fibre finish on the dashboard, and a Lalitpur Grey colour (available only with the ICE version) for the upholstery.