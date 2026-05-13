Tata Altroz iCNG AMT Launched In India At Rs 8.69 Lakh, Becomes First Premium Hatchback With CNG-AMT Combination
Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG AMT, which comes in five trims, featuring Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG AMT in India. Priced between Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium hatchback becomes the first car in its category to offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain paired with an automated manual transmission (AMT). The Altroz also becomes the fourth Tata passenger vehicle to receive a CNG-AMT combination, following the Tiago, Tigor, and Punch.
The new variant is available across five trims: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S.
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Price and rivals
The Tata Altroz iCNG Pure is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pure S costs Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creative is priced at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creative S costs Rs 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Accomplished S is priced at Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
In India, the Altroz iCNG AMT rivals other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza with CNG arrangements. However, neither rival currently combines a CNG powertrain with an AMT gearbox, giving the Altroz iCNG AMT a distinct advantage in this space.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Pure
|Rs 8,69,990
|Pure S
|Rs 8,99,990
|Creative
|Rs 9,56,990
|Creative S
|Rs 9,81,990
|Accomplished S
|Rs 10,76,990
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Features
Unlike some rivals that restrict CNG options to lower-specification trims, Tata is offering the CNG-AMT combination across higher variants as well. The top-spec Accomplished S trim includes LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
However, the Altroz iCNG AMT is not offered in the fully loaded Accomplished+ S trim available in the standard range. The hatchback is built on Tata's ALFA architecture and carries a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all powertrain variants.
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Engine and performance
The Altroz iCNG AMT is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, which is mated with the company's factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In petrol mode, the engine produces a peak power output of 87bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, output drops to between 72.5bhp and 73.5bhp of power output with 103Nm of torque.
Tata says the setup is designed to ease city driving while retaining the fuel economy benefits of CNG. The hatchback also features Tata's single ECU technology, which enables direct start in CNG mode and automatically switches to petrol once the CNG tanks run empty.
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Twin-Cylinder Technology
The key highlight of the Altroz iCNG AMT is its twin-cylinder CNG setup. Rather than using a single large tank, the system employs two smaller cylinders positioned beneath the luggage area, freeing up 210 litres of boot space, which is a thoughtful enhancement found in all CNG-fitted Tata vehicles over conventional single-cylinder CNG arrangements found in rival cars. By comparison, the standard petrol and diesel Altroz variants offer 345 litres of boot capacity.