ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT Launched In India At Rs 8.69 Lakh, Becomes First Premium Hatchback With CNG-AMT Combination

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG AMT in India. Priced between Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium hatchback becomes the first car in its category to offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain paired with an automated manual transmission (AMT). The Altroz also becomes the fourth Tata passenger vehicle to receive a CNG-AMT combination, following the Tiago, Tigor, and Punch.

The new variant is available across five trims: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Price and rivals

The Tata Altroz iCNG Pure is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pure S costs Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creative is priced at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creative S costs Rs 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Accomplished S is priced at Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the Altroz iCNG AMT rivals other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza with CNG arrangements. However, neither rival currently combines a CNG powertrain with an AMT gearbox, giving the Altroz iCNG AMT a distinct advantage in this space.