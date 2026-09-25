ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches New Aeris Sedan At Rs 5.29 Lakh In India, Replacing The Tigor

Hyderabad: Tata.Cars has launched its new Aeris sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the company's third major product launch this month. The Aeris replaces the Tigor, bringing with it sleeker styling, a completely redesigned interior, a longer list of features, and multiple powertrain choices.

Tata Aeris: Price and availability

The Aeris is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Accomplished CNG automatic version. The starting price of the Aeris is around Rs 40,000 lower than that of the outgoing Tigor.

It is worth noting that Tata will continue to sell the Tigor's Xpres model to fleet buyers, meaning the Aeris will be offered exclusively to private customers. Bookings are now open at all authorised Tata.Cars dealerships and on the company's official website, with deliveries set to begin from October 11, 2026.

The Aeris is available in six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. All six shades can also be optioned with a dual-tone finish that adds a contrasting black roof.

Tata Aeris: Design Changes