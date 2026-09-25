Tata Launches New Aeris Sedan At Rs 5.29 Lakh In India, Replacing The Tigor
Tata has launched its new Aeris sedan at Rs 5.29 lakh, replacing the Tigor with fresh styling, a redesigned interior, and updated powertrain options.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata.Cars has launched its new Aeris sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the company's third major product launch this month. The Aeris replaces the Tigor, bringing with it sleeker styling, a completely redesigned interior, a longer list of features, and multiple powertrain choices.
Tata Aeris: Price and availability
The Aeris is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Accomplished CNG automatic version. The starting price of the Aeris is around Rs 40,000 lower than that of the outgoing Tigor.
It is worth noting that Tata will continue to sell the Tigor's Xpres model to fleet buyers, meaning the Aeris will be offered exclusively to private customers. Bookings are now open at all authorised Tata.Cars dealerships and on the company's official website, with deliveries set to begin from October 11, 2026.
The Aeris is available in six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. All six shades can also be optioned with a dual-tone finish that adds a contrasting black roof.
Tata Aeris: Design Changes
Compared to the Tigor, the Aeris features substantially revised styling. At the front, it gets a slim gloss-black grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps, along with a sculpted bumper that houses LED fog lamps. The car's side profile retains the familiar "notchback" roofline, giving it a slightly distinctive look. It also comes with newly designed alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, wheel arch cladding, and "Aeris" badging placed along the lower range of the front doors.
Tata Aeris: Interior and features
Inside, the Aeris borrows several design elements from the recently updated Tiago, but is finished in a lighter beige and cream colour scheme. The interior also comes in a Lalitpur Grey interior option and dual-tone seats, giving the cabin a more open and airy feel. The dashboard retains sharp, angular detailing, along with fabric inserts and a two-spoke, matter-black steering wheel. Automatic (AMT) variants also come with paddle shifters, allowing drivers to manually control gear changes.
Boring won't be coming back.— TATA.CARS (@TATA_CARS) September 25, 2026
Hope you said your goodbyes.
Introducing Aeris. Starting at ₹5.29 Lakh*
Bookings Open. Starting Today.
Book Now:https://t.co/AVmDoCUrA7
*T&C Apply#TataAeris#DefeatBoring#NothingsTooFar#TataCars#TataMotorsPassengerVehicles pic.twitter.com/AeBdd0wcW9
The centre console mirrors that of the Tiago, featuring rotary climate controls, a wireless phone charger and dock, a rotary gear selector dial for automatic versions, and a central armrest. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster with a segmented display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear air-conditioning vents, and a 360-degree camera that can also function as a dashcam.
At the rear, the cabin offers reasonably spacious seating for its segment, further enhanced by dedicated air-conditioning vents and a centre armrest with cupholders. The boot offers a total capacity of 419 litres.
Tata Aeris: Engine and powertrain options
Under the bonnet, the Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. A CNG variant, using a twin-cylinder setup, is also available, generating 74.5bhp of power and 96.5Nm of torque. Both engine options come with a choice of 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearboxes, giving buyers flexibility depending on their driving preferences and budget.