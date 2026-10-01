ETV Bharat / technology

Two Indian Startups Are Heading To Space On Falcon 9: One Satellite Will Compute In Orbit, Another Will Track Heat

A representational picture showing a Falcon 9 rocket heading to space ( SpaceX )

Hyderabad: Two Indian spacetech startups await the launch of their satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission. Ahmedabad-based SatLeo Labs aims to launch India's first dedicated commercial CubeSat-category thermal payload, called TAPAS-1 (Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions), whereas Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space aims to launch India's first orbital computing satellite, MOI-1A.

The 58-minute launch window for the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission opens at 11:48 PM IST on October 1 and lasts until 12:46 AM IST on October 2, 2026. TakeMe2Space: MOI-1A TakeMe2Space's MOI-1A is a 14 kg satellite, carrying 117 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of onboard computing capacity, 2 TB of storage, and a nine-band multispectral imager. TakeMe2Space says that these capabilities are designed to reduce the need to download large volumes of raw imagery for processing on Earth, supporting applications such as agricultural monitoring, mining, and supply-chain intelligence. TakeMe2Space Mission Timeline (ETV Bharat Creative) “Satellites collect vast amounts of data, but much of it still has to reach the ground before it can be turned into useful information. With MOI-1A, customers will be able to run their AI models directly in orbit and receive the insights they need, without downloading all the raw imagery. This mission is an important step towards making computing in space a service that businesses can use,” said Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder and CEO, TakeMe2Space.