Two Indian Startups Are Heading To Space On Falcon 9: One Satellite Will Compute In Orbit, Another Will Track Heat
TakeMe2Space and SatLeo Labs are set to launch orbital computing and thermal sensing satellites, respectively, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two Indian spacetech startups await the launch of their satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission. Ahmedabad-based SatLeo Labs aims to launch India's first dedicated commercial CubeSat-category thermal payload, called TAPAS-1 (Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions), whereas Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space aims to launch India's first orbital computing satellite, MOI-1A.
The 58-minute launch window for the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission opens at 11:48 PM IST on October 1 and lasts until 12:46 AM IST on October 2, 2026.
TakeMe2Space: MOI-1A
TakeMe2Space's MOI-1A is a 14 kg satellite, carrying 117 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of onboard computing capacity, 2 TB of storage, and a nine-band multispectral imager. TakeMe2Space says that these capabilities are designed to reduce the need to download large volumes of raw imagery for processing on Earth, supporting applications such as agricultural monitoring, mining, and supply-chain intelligence.
“Satellites collect vast amounts of data, but much of it still has to reach the ground before it can be turned into useful information. With MOI-1A, customers will be able to run their AI models directly in orbit and receive the insights they need, without downloading all the raw imagery. This mission is an important step towards making computing in space a service that businesses can use,” said Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder and CEO, TakeMe2Space.
TakeMe2Space has been working on a fully operational orbital data centre, designed to run AI models to process space-native, time-sensitive data in orbit. The MOI-1A is part of the same mission, where the satellite has been designed to run AI models on Earth-observation data directly in orbit, processing imagery before transmitting the resulting insights to the ground.
Back in December 2024, the startup launched its first tech demonstration mission, MOI-TD, to test on-orbit AI inference. It attempted to launch the MOI-1 mission in January 2026, but it was lost due to a third-stage launch vehicle anomaly in ISRO's PSLV-C62. Following the re-launch of the satellite (MOI-1A) in October, the company has plans to roll out a six-satellite constellation by Q4 2027 to deliver complete daily global coverage with orbital compute. The company has signed up 23 customers for its in-orbit inference services.
SatLeo Labs: TAPAS-1
SatLeo Labs' TAPAS-1 mission marks the first flight of the company's full-stack commercial thermal intelligence platform, using Thermal Infrared (TIR/LWIR) sensing to capture temperature patterns that conventional optical satellite imagery cannot detect.
TAPAS-1 will demonstrate and validate SatLeo’s thermal sensing technology, payload performance, and data-processing capabilities, laying the foundation for its planned PYRO thermal constellation. Its applications span climate monitoring, agriculture, urban heat mapping, disaster management, and infrastructure monitoring.
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The technology already has ground-level applications. In Tumakuru, satellite- and drone-based thermal monitoring has helped track methane build-up at a 40-acre landfill and map urban heat islands. In Ahmedabad, SatLeo’s platform has delivered heat forecasts accurate to within 2–3°C, enabling QR-code heat advisories for outdoor workers and advance preparedness by health teams.
TAPAS-1 takes this ground-validated technology into orbit, providing a new way to observe heat and temperature patterns that conventional optical imagery cannot offer.