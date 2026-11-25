ETV Bharat / technology

Take-Two Shuts Down Biggest Unofficial GTA 6 PC Port Over Leaked XBOX Files

Hyderabad: Take-Two Interactive, the parent company that owns Rockstar Games, has shut down the biggest unofficial project to bring Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) to PC. The project, called Leonida, was removed from GitHub on Monday after Take-Two sent a legal notice.

The move is a clear warning to fans. Anyone who tries to build their own PC version of the game could face serious legal trouble. Take-Two says the only safe option is to wait for the official release.

What does the legal notice say?

The notice was sent under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, known as the DMCA. In it, Take-Two's IP Enforcement Team said the project broke copyright law. It also said the project helped others to break the law. The takedown covered the main page and more than 2,900 copies, known as forks, made from it.

According to Take-Two, the trouble began on November 20, 2026. On that day, stolen game files from an XBOX Series version of GTA 6 were shared publicly. The next day, the Leonida page went live. Its aim was to run the XBOX version of the game on a PC.

Leonida told users to "bring your own files". This was meant to keep the project clear of copyright problems. Take-Two rejected that idea. It called the wording "intentionally misleading" and said the files were the stolen ones released by a well-known leaker called Cyberleek.

Other projects and the Discord server

Leonida is not the only attempt. Other fan projects have reportedly got the opening scene of the game running on PC. Another has a very poor-quality version working on a Mac.

Experts say these efforts were bound to happen. New AI tools have led to a rise in PlayStation 5 (PS5) jailbreaks and unofficial ports of older games. The leaked XBOX file made things easier still.

The Leonida admin also said Take-Two had the project's Discord server removed. This suggests the company plans to act against more unofficial ports.