Take-Two Shuts Down Biggest Unofficial GTA 6 PC Port Over Leaked XBOX Files
Take-Two has shut down Leonida, the biggest unofficial GTA 6 PC port, after leaked XBOX files spread online. Fans should wait for the official version.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Take-Two Interactive, the parent company that owns Rockstar Games, has shut down the biggest unofficial project to bring Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) to PC. The project, called Leonida, was removed from GitHub on Monday after Take-Two sent a legal notice.
The move is a clear warning to fans. Anyone who tries to build their own PC version of the game could face serious legal trouble. Take-Two says the only safe option is to wait for the official release.
What does the legal notice say?
The notice was sent under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, known as the DMCA. In it, Take-Two's IP Enforcement Team said the project broke copyright law. It also said the project helped others to break the law. The takedown covered the main page and more than 2,900 copies, known as forks, made from it.
According to Take-Two, the trouble began on November 20, 2026. On that day, stolen game files from an XBOX Series version of GTA 6 were shared publicly. The next day, the Leonida page went live. Its aim was to run the XBOX version of the game on a PC.
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Leonida told users to "bring your own files". This was meant to keep the project clear of copyright problems. Take-Two rejected that idea. It called the wording "intentionally misleading" and said the files were the stolen ones released by a well-known leaker called Cyberleek.
Other projects and the Discord server
Leonida is not the only attempt. Other fan projects have reportedly got the opening scene of the game running on PC. Another has a very poor-quality version working on a Mac.
Experts say these efforts were bound to happen. New AI tools have led to a rise in PlayStation 5 (PS5) jailbreaks and unofficial ports of older games. The leaked XBOX file made things easier still.
https://t.co/brVVmcwx9d— NotRexed (@ItsNotRexed) November 23, 2026
The Leonida admin also said Take-Two had the project's Discord server removed. This suggests the company plans to act against more unofficial ports.
Why is Take-Two acting?
The stakes are high. GTA VI has already earned $3.79 billion in its first day of sales. A PC version could bring in billions more, so the company is guarding its work closely.
There is still no official date for the PC release. However, GamesBeat has reported that it could arrive in early 2027, sooner than most players expected.
An earlier leak
This is not the first time the game has been hit by leaks. According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) — a public agency for conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales — in 2022, a hacker named Arion Kurtaj broke into Rockstar Games' systems and leaked 90 videos of the game. He also hacked other firms, including Uber and Revolut.
Kurtaj pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was later released on licence. He had already spent time in hospital because of his autism, as well as time in prison.
The judge told him he was "a very talented young man" and urged him not to waste those skills. Under a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order, Kurtaj is banned from using Telegram and Discord.
What happens next?
Rockstar Games launched GTA VI on XBOX and PS5 last week to positive reviews. PC players must wait longer, and many are frustrated. Even so, the takedown shows Take-Two will fight hard to protect its game/ Intellectual Property (IP). For now, the safest choice for PC fans is to wait for the official version.