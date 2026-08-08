Take-Two CEO Defends GTA 6 Digital-Only Release, Says Physical Discs Don't Make Sense
Zelnick highlights the industry's broader shift away from physical media, claiming that more than 90 per cent of Take-Two’s business is already digitally distributed.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Strauss Zelnick, boss of Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive, has defended the company's digital-only release plans for the upcoming video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). He insisted that a disc version does not make sense for the consumer when it comes to big games like GTA 6.
"Our business is well over 90 per cent digitally distributed," Zelnick said during a Q&A with analysts following the company's quarterly financial release. "It's already a digital business. So in certain instances, especially if it's a big game, discs just — and note I said discs — don't really make sense for the consumer."
He further said that in most instances, users anyway need to register online to play the game. "So if you're already connected, who cares if you download digitally? It's all the same, and it's much more convenient," Zelnick added.
The executive, however, did not talk about the points raised by gamers who believe in the ownership that comes with physical discs, instead of a license to play that comes with digital versions. Physical discs also help consumers borrow titles from their friends, showcase them like a prestige collection, or sell them after getting content from the playthrough.
There is also an entire second-hand market of games that exists to let gamers with less financial freedom own big titles at a reduced price. However, it is now at risk of collapse since the industry appears to be moving in the other direction.
Rockstar Games' announcement of a digital-only release of GTA 6 fuelled the debate over the future of physical versions of games, which got even more intense with Sony announcing the digital-only future for PlayStation games, marking an end to physical game disc production from January 2028.
Take-Two's Zelnick supports the decision, citing the current trend in favour of digital versions and even going as far as to compare physical game discs to vinyl records.
“So that's where the world is going in our opinion, and I think Sony understands that. We certainly understand that. It doesn't mean that we won't have physical additions now and then; I'm sure we will in the same way that there’s still vinyl in the recorded music business. But in other instances, it just won't make sense," he said.
Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. Pre-orders for the game started in June this year. An extended look at the game will premiere on Netflix at 12:30 AM IST on August 28, followed by a YouTube release six hours later at 6:30 AM IST.
|GTA 6 Pricing
|Edition
|US Price
|India Price
|Standard
|$79.99
|Rs 5,999
|Ultimate
|$99.99
|Rs 7,499