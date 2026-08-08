ETV Bharat / technology

Take-Two CEO Defends GTA 6 Digital-Only Release, Says Physical Discs Don't Make Sense

Hyderabad: Strauss Zelnick, boss of Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive, has defended the company's digital-only release plans for the upcoming video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). He insisted that a disc version does not make sense for the consumer when it comes to big games like GTA 6.

"Our business is well over 90 per cent digitally distributed," Zelnick said during a Q&A with analysts following the company's quarterly financial release. "It's already a digital business. So in certain instances, especially if it's a big game, discs just — and note I said discs — don't really make sense for the consumer."

He further said that in most instances, users anyway need to register online to play the game. "So if you're already connected, who cares if you download digitally? It's all the same, and it's much more convenient," Zelnick added.

The executive, however, did not talk about the points raised by gamers who believe in the ownership that comes with physical discs, instead of a license to play that comes with digital versions. Physical discs also help consumers borrow titles from their friends, showcase them like a prestige collection, or sell them after getting content from the playthrough.